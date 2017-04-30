Freddie Freeman Calls Brewers' Miller Park 'Bad-Lit Little League Field'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves won two of three games over the weekend at the Milwaukee Brewers' Miller Park, but first baseman Freddie Freeman is no fan of the stadium.

"I think it's a bad-lit Little League field," he said before Atlanta's 11-3 victory on Saturday, per David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I can't see anything here."

Freeman pointed to the fog getting "trapped in there" after fireworks, limiting his visibility, and added "I even asked all their guys, I said I don't know how you guys play in here. I would not be good here."

He said he wouldn't be good there, but his performance during the three-game series suggested otherwise. Freeman drilled a home run during Atlanta's 4-3 Sunday loss and another during its 10-8 Friday win.

In all, he went 5-for-13 with four runs, four RBI, two homers and a stolen base in the series.

Fortunately for Freeman, he won't have to worry about straining his eyes anymore this year unless Atlanta and Milwaukee face each other in the playoffs. The Braves don't travel to Miller Park again during the 2017 campaign.