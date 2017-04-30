Anthony Rendon Goes 6-for-6, Blasts 3 Home Runs, 10 RBI vs. Mets

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon was off to a quiet start to the season, but that's all over after he produced one of the best single-game showings ever.

Rendon went 6-for-6 Sunday against the New York Mets, hit three home runs, had 10 RBI and scored five runs.

He was batting just .226 on the season with zero home runs entering the day.

The 10 RBI are a Nationals franchise record, a feat accomplished by only 13 people in MLB history, per Jon Tayler of Sports Illustrated. Garret Anderson last reached this mark in 2007.

Only Walker Cooper in 1949 equaled the performance including the three home runs and six hits, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Not a bad showing for a player with just two extra-base hits and five RBI in the first 22 games of 2017.

His second long ball was a three-run shot to help blow open what became a 23-5 rout over the division rival. The final homer came against Mets reserve catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was forced to pitch to preserve the bullpen but allowed four runs in two innings.