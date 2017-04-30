Markieff Morris Says He'll Play in Game 2 vs. Celtics After Injuring Ankle

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite missing the second half of Game 1 with an ankle injury Sunday, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris expects to play in Game 2 of their second-round playoff matchup Tuesday versus the Boston Celtics, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

The team apparently was thinking about the long-term outlook of the series in deciding to keep him off the court.

Morris only played 11 minutes Sunday, finishing with five points and three rebounds.

The injury came on an Al Horford foul in the second quarter. Morris made his ensuing free throw but did not return after exiting.

When asked about his power forward after the game, Wizards coach Scott Brooks didn't provide a definitive answer.

"I watched the video; it didn't look good," he said in the postgame press conference, per NBA TV. "But we'll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there, but I don't have an update yet."

Morris was the team's third-leading scorer during the regular season at 14.0 points per game and remained the top offensive option behind John Wall and Bradley Beal in the playoffs. The Wizards also held a three-point lead when he left Game 1 before eventually losing, 123-111.

Against a versatile team like the Celtics, a healthy Morris could be a difference-maker in this series.