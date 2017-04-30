Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alvaro Morata and Davinson Sanchez

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a massive offer worth close to £60 million for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, while Los Blancos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in Ajax's rising star, Davinson Sanchez.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris), the Blues have a five-year contract ready for Morata, who could cost the club nearly £60 million this summer.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

The former Juventus man has enjoyed an excellent season in the Spanish capital but continues to be used only sparingly by manager Zinedine Zidane, leading to plenty of exit rumours.

Despite starting just 12 matches in La Liga, he's already bagged 13 goals in the competition, with 11 off the bench. Those 13 goals are tied for the club lead when discounting penalties, per Squawka Football:

But somehow, Zidane has persisted with Karim Benzema, who has endured a disappointing season and is a consistent target of criticism from both the press and fans.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has always been a fan of Morata's game and signed off on a transfer for the Spaniard when he coached Juventus. By the time Morata actually got to Turin, he had taken the job with the Italian national team.

While he was mainly known for his ability to create space for team-mates and his work rate in Italy, Morata has proved this season he can be deadly when asked to focus on scoring. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The reported fee of £60 million remains very high for a player who isn't a regular starter, however. Per the report, the Blues could be on the lookout for a replacement for Diego Costa, who could leave, and for that kind of money, there should be better value out there.

Meanwhile, Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football-oranje.com) report both PSG and Real are ready to rival Barcelona for Sanchez, who has been linked extensively with the Blaugrana the last few days.

VI-Images/Getty Images

The young Colombian defender has been a huge influence in Ajax's defence this season, and thanks to the Dutch side's solid form and run in Europe, it has led to plenty of rumours.

As shared by the UEFA Europa League's official Twitter account, he's put up some excellent stats this season:

Per the report, Patrick Kluivert's position as director of football at PSG could give the Ligue 1 giants the inside track―Kluivert is an Ajax legend who enjoyed some of the best moments of his career in Amsterdam.

Sanchez made the move to Europe from Atletico Nacional last summer and hasn't needed much time to adapt to the European game.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Despite the heavy interest, Sanchez is not expected to leave the Netherlands this summer. Ajax have an immaculate reputation for nurturing talent, and the Colombian could benefit greatly from spending a bit more time with the club.

The Amsterdammers are expected to play in next year's UEFA Champions League and have an exceptional young squad―an extended stay should boost his value even more.