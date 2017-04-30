    Joey Logano Outlasts Brad Keselowski to Win NASCAR at Richmond 2017

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2017

    Joey Logano celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Victory Lane at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    Joey Logano fended off Brad Keselowski to win the Toyota Owners 400 Sunday at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

    Logano only led 25 of the race's 400 laps but did well to keep Keselowski at bay over the final stretch. Keselowski emerged as the only potential challenger for Logano and the No. 22 car denied him any possible opening to retake the lead.

    Fox Sports: NASCAR shared a replay of the final lap:

    Penske Racing celebrated the 1-2 finish:

    Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five. The full leaderboard is available on NASCAR's official site

    Toyota Owners 400 Leaderboard—Top 10
    Pos.DriverLaps Led
    1Joey Logano25
    2Brad Keselowski110
    3Denny Hamlin59
    4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0
    5Kevin Harvick11
    6Jamie McMurray0
    7Ryan Newman25
    8Kurt Busch0
    9Aric Almirola0
    10Martin Truex Jr.0
    Source: NASCAR.com

    With the win, Logano climbs to fifth in the Chase for the Monster Energy Cup standings, per ESPN.com:

    Chase for the Monster Energy Cup Standings
    Pos.DriverPointsWins
    1Brad Keselowski3272
    2Jimmie Johnson2702
    3Kyle Larson3981
    4Martin Truex Jr.3581
    5Joey Logano3331
    6Ryan Newman2251
    7Kurt Busch1921
    8Chase Elliott3460
    9Kevin Harvick2860
    10Jamie McMurray2820
    11Clint Bowyer2610
    12Kyle Busch2350
    13Denny Hamlin2310
    14Ryan Blaney2290
    15Trevor Bayne2160
    16Ricky Stenhouse Jr.2010
    Source: ESPN.com

    Logano savored the victory with a post-race burnout and Victory Lane celebration:

    ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass noted how Logano pulled off an impressive turnaround in capturing the checkered flag:

    Logano qualified for fifth place, but NASCAR announced he'd have to start from the back of the field after changing his transmission.

    After climbing up the leaderboard, the 26-year-old's masterstroke came with 23 laps to go.

    Sitting in first place, he held off until the last minute to commit to pit road during a caution. Kyle Busch—in second place—was waiting to see what Logano did before making a decision. As a result, Busch didn't have enough time to get his car all the way inside the commitment square before hitting pit road, which drew a penalty.

    Fox Sports: NASCAR provided a replay of the penalty and Busch's succinct comment about the incident:

    After Logano and Busch came to blows earlier in the year, Sunday's race will do little to ease the tension between the two drivers.

    Matt Kenseth got off to a great start before fading steadily as the race went on. Kenseth collected 10 points for winning the first stage and led 164 laps on the day.

    However, Kenseth began slipping in the final stage and caught debris under the No. 20, which resulted in a blown right rear tire. Motor Racing Network shared a photo of Kenseth heading for pit road:

    While Kenseth returned to the race, he lost precious time working his way around the track on the blown tire and getting it replaced. He finished in 23rd.

    The Monster Energy Series heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for next Sunday's Geico 500. Keselowski enters as the defending champion after edging out Kyle Busch.

    Keselowski has enjoyed a lot of success at Talladega, winning four out of 16 races. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has the most wins (six) of any active driver, while Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott are tied for the highest average finish (8.5) going back to the last four events at the track, per DriverAverages.com.

    Keselowski will likely be somewhat disappointed by his second-place finish after he led 110 laps and won the second stage. His strong record at Talladega bodes well for his fortunes next week.