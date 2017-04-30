IPL Results 2017: Latest Points Table, Scores After Sunrisers vs. Knight Riders

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

Sunrisers Hyderabad won Sunday's highly anticipated Indian Premier League fixture, dominating with the bat on their way to a 48-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The win moved Hyderabad closer to the top spot, with Kolkata, Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians now well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Elsewhere, Delhi Darevils' rough season continued with a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Kings XI Punjab.

Here's a look at Sunday's scores:

Results Match Result Delhi Daredevils 67 (17.1/20 ov); Kings XI Punjab 68/0 (7.5/20 ov) Kings XI Punjab won by 10 wickets (with 73 balls remaining) Sunrisers Hyderabad 209/3 (20/20 ov); Kolkata Knight Riders 161/7 (20/20 ov) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 48 runs IPLT20.com

The current IPL standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R PTS Net RR For Against Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.849 1698/185.4 1644/198.1 Mumbai Indians 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.451 1496/172.2 1480/179.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 3 0 1 13 +0.794 1602/175.3 1489/178.4 Rising Pune Supergiant 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.240 1468/179.5 1472/175.1 Kings XI Punjab 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.228 1410/161.2 1464/172.0 Gujarat Lions 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.318 1496/170.1 1547/169.5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 2 7 0 1 5 -1.578 1245/180.0 1420/167.1 Delhi Daredevils 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.156 1234/160.0 1133/144.0 ESPNCricinfo

Recap

As shared by Freddie Wilde of CricViz, the statistics indicated fans in Hyderabad were in for a great match, with the hosts batting first:

Opener David Warner put together a spectacular outing, scoring 126 from 59 to continue his excellent form. With Kane Williamson adding 40 from 25, the hosts quickly established a massive total, finishing with 209.

Kolkata have been solid with the bat this season but tend to impress more with their bowling, and with the wicket-takers falling short, the lineup had little chance. Robin Uthappa did his best with 53 from 28, but Knight Riders quickly fell behind the pace and never recovered.

Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul led Hyderabad's bowlers with identical figures, taking two wickets and giving up 26 runs.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Hyderabad move to within one point of the two leaders with the win, and all three appear safe bets to qualify for the play-offs.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Daredevils added another painful chapter to their disappointing 2017 season with an embarrassing loss against Punjab.

The visitors were held to just 67 runs in their innings, playing out little over 17 overs before they lost their final wicket. Even Gujarat Lions' official Twitter account were stunned:

Sandeep Sharma took four wickets to lead the bowling onslaught, while Corey Anderson led all DD batsmen with figures of 18 for 25.

Kings XI cruised to their target without losing a single wicket, thanks to Martin Guptill's patient half-century. Hashim Amla chipped in 16 runs, with two extras leading to the score of 68 in less than eight overs.

The win moves Punjab closer to the play-off spots, while Delhi likely can't wait for this embarrassing season to be over.