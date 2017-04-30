IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, T20 Averages, Bowling Figures and More

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

David Warner hit a sensational knock of 126 on Sunday to become the 2017 Indian Premier League's leading run-scorer.

Warner's century helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 209 for three, which the Kolkata Knight Riders were unable to catch. They could only muster 161 for seven, granting Hyderabad a 48-run victory.

Andrew Tye's 17 for five remain the best bowling figures in the IPL so far this year, but Sandeep Sharma shot to fourth on the list with a 20 for four on Sunday.

Sharma's sensational performance helped Kings XI Punjab limit the Delhi Daredevils to just 67 runs, a tally they easily surpassed in under eight overs to hand them a 10-wicket victory.

Here are the top run-scorers and averages in the IPL this year:

IPL Top Run-Scorers Pos Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 1 David Warner 9 9 2 459 126 65.57 304 150.98 1 3 2 Gautam Gambhir 10 10 3 387 76* 55.28 286 135.31 0 4 3 Robin Uthappa 10 9 0 384 87 42.66 225 170.66 0 5 4 Shikhar Dhawan 9 9 0 341 77 37.88 277 123.10 0 2 5 Steve Smith 8 8 2 320 84* 53.33 235 136.17 0 2 IPLT20.com

Highest Batting Averages Pos Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 1 Chris Lynn 2 2 1 125 93* 125.00 65 192.30 0 1 2 Martin Guptill 2 2 1 73 50* 73.00 38 192.10 0 1 3 Kane Williamson 4 4 1 204 89 68.00 117 174.35 0 2 4 Moises Henriques 8 7 4 200 55* 66.66 142 140.84 0 3 5 David Warner 9 9 2 459 126 65.57 304 150.98 1 3 IPLT20.com

Warner produced an outstanding effort on Sunday as the Sunrisers beat the league leaders to move within one point of them.

The Australian hit a half-century off just 20 balls as Hyderabad piled on the runs quickly.

Kolkata had a golden opportunity to kill off his momentum when he hit a high ball in the 10th over, but it was dropped over the boundary by Chris Woakes for a six.

As cricket commentator Ayaz Memon noted, the Knight Riders would likely regret handing him a lifeline:

So it proved—by 43 balls faced he had a ton, and he continued for 26 more runs after that.

As demonstrated by ESPNcricinfo's Freddie Wilde, Warner fared well against Kolkata's pacers and even better against their spinners:

The knock took him to 459 runs overall, 64 runs ahead of nearest rival Gautam Gambhir after he managed just 11.

His team-mate Robin Uthappa was excellent, though, and sits just three runs behind having scored 53 on Sunday, his fifth half-century of the season.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was impressed:

Meanwhile, here are the top bowling figures and wicket-takers:

Best Bowling Figures Pos Player Overs Mdns BBI Econ SR 1 Andrew Tye 4.0 0 5/17 4.25 4.80 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.0 0 5/19 4.75 4.80 3 Samuel Badree 4.0 1 4/9 2.25 6.00 4 Sandeep Sharma 4.0 0 4/20 5.00 6.00 5 Chris Morris 4.0 0 4/26 6.50 6.00 IPLT20.com

Most Wickets Pos Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 9 36.0 232 20 5/19 11.60 6.44 10.80 2 Imran Tahir 9 9 35.0 282 13 3/18 21.69 8.05 16.15 3 Andrew Tye 6 6 21.0 141 12 5/17 11.75 6.71 10.50 4 Rashid Khan 9 9 36.0 249 12 3/19 20.75 6.91 18.00 5 Chris Morris 8 8 27.0 204 12 4/26 17.00 7.55 13.50 IPLT20.com

Sharma played a key role in an exceptional performance with ball in hand by Punjab on Sunday, who bowled Delhi all out for 67.

Sam Billings fell in the first over for a duck, while Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer managed just five and six each before they too were out, the latter caught and bowled by Sharma.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra was amazed:

He was reintroduced later in the innings, where Kagiso Rabada would send a neat delivery from Sharma straight to Shaun Marsh.

Tye will unfortunately miss the rest of IPL 10 after dislocating his shoulder on Saturday against Mumbai Indians, according to ESPNcricinfo.