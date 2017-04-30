    IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, T20 Averages, Bowling Figures and More

    David Warner hit a sensational knock of 126 on Sunday to become the 2017 Indian Premier League's leading run-scorer.

    Warner's century helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 209 for three, which the Kolkata Knight Riders were unable to catch. They could only muster 161 for seven, granting Hyderabad a 48-run victory.

    Andrew Tye's 17 for five remain the best bowling figures in the IPL so far this year, but Sandeep Sharma shot to fourth on the list with a 20 for four on Sunday.

    Sharma's sensational performance helped Kings XI Punjab limit the Delhi Daredevils to just 67 runs, a tally they easily surpassed in under eight overs to hand them a 10-wicket victory.

    Here are the top run-scorers and averages in the IPL this year:

    IPL Top Run-Scorers
    PosPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR10050
    1David Warner99245912665.57304150.9813
    2Gautam Gambhir1010338776*55.28286135.3104
    3Robin Uthappa10903848742.66225170.6605
    4Shikhar Dhawan9903417737.88277123.1002
    5Steve Smith88232084*53.33235136.1702
    Highest Batting Averages
    PosPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR10050
    1Chris Lynn22112593*125.0065192.3001
    2Martin Guptill2217350*73.0038192.1001
    3Kane Williamson4412048968.00117174.3502
    4Moises Henriques87420055*66.66142140.8403
    5David Warner99245912665.57304150.9813
    Warner produced an outstanding effort on Sunday as the Sunrisers beat the league leaders to move within one point of them.

    The Australian hit a half-century off just 20 balls as Hyderabad piled on the runs quickly.

    Kolkata had a golden opportunity to kill off his momentum when he hit a high ball in the 10th over, but it was dropped over the boundary by Chris Woakes for a six.

    As cricket commentator Ayaz Memon noted, the Knight Riders would likely regret handing him a lifeline:

    So it proved—by 43 balls faced he had a ton, and he continued for 26 more runs after that.

    As demonstrated by ESPNcricinfo's Freddie Wilde, Warner fared well against Kolkata's pacers and even better against their spinners:

    The knock took him to 459 runs overall, 64 runs ahead of nearest rival Gautam Gambhir after he managed just 11.

    His team-mate Robin Uthappa was excellent, though, and sits just three runs behind having scored 53 on Sunday, his fifth half-century of the season.

    Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was impressed:

    Meanwhile, here are the top bowling figures and wicket-takers:

    Best Bowling Figures
    PosPlayerOversMdnsBBIEconSR
    1Andrew Tye4.005/174.254.80
    2Bhuvneshwar Kumar4.005/194.754.80
    3Samuel Badree4.014/92.256.00
    4Sandeep Sharma4.004/205.006.00
    5Chris Morris4.004/266.506.00
    Most Wickets
    PosPlayerMatInnsOversRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR
    1Bhuvneshwar Kumar9936.0232205/1911.606.4410.80
    2Imran Tahir9935.0282133/1821.698.0516.15
    3Andrew Tye6621.0141125/1711.756.7110.50
    4Rashid Khan9936.0249123/1920.756.9118.00
    5Chris Morris8827.0204124/2617.007.5513.50
    Sharma played a key role in an exceptional performance with ball in hand by Punjab on Sunday, who bowled Delhi all out for 67.

    Sam Billings fell in the first over for a duck, while Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer managed just five and six each before they too were out, the latter caught and bowled by Sharma.

    Former cricketer Aakash Chopra was amazed:

    He was reintroduced later in the innings, where Kagiso Rabada would send a neat delivery from Sharma straight to Shaun Marsh.

    Tye will unfortunately miss the rest of IPL 10 after dislocating his shoulder on Saturday against Mumbai Indians, according to ESPNcricinfo.