IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, T20 Averages, Bowling Figures and More

IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, T20 Averages, Bowling Figures and MoreApril 30, 2017
David Warner hit a sensational knock of 126 on Sunday to become the 2017 Indian Premier League's leading run-scorer.
Warner's century helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 209 for three, which the Kolkata Knight Riders were unable to catch. They could only muster 161 for seven, granting Hyderabad a 48-run victory.
Andrew Tye's 17 for five remain the best bowling figures in the IPL so far this year, but Sandeep Sharma shot to fourth on the list with a 20 for four on Sunday.
Sharma's sensational performance helped Kings XI Punjab limit the Delhi Daredevils to just 67 runs, a tally they easily surpassed in under eight overs to hand them a 10-wicket victory.
Here are the top run-scorers and averages in the IPL this year:
|IPL Top Run-Scorers
|Pos
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|David Warner
|9
|9
|2
|459
|126
|65.57
|304
|150.98
|1
|3
|2
|Gautam Gambhir
|10
|10
|3
|387
|76*
|55.28
|286
|135.31
|0
|4
|3
|Robin Uthappa
|10
|9
|0
|384
|87
|42.66
|225
|170.66
|0
|5
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|9
|9
|0
|341
|77
|37.88
|277
|123.10
|0
|2
|5
|Steve Smith
|8
|8
|2
|320
|84*
|53.33
|235
|136.17
|0
|2
|IPLT20.com
|Highest Batting Averages
|Pos
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|Chris Lynn
|2
|2
|1
|125
|93*
|125.00
|65
|192.30
|0
|1
|2
|Martin Guptill
|2
|2
|1
|73
|50*
|73.00
|38
|192.10
|0
|1
|3
|Kane Williamson
|4
|4
|1
|204
|89
|68.00
|117
|174.35
|0
|2
|4
|Moises Henriques
|8
|7
|4
|200
|55*
|66.66
|142
|140.84
|0
|3
|5
|David Warner
|9
|9
|2
|459
|126
|65.57
|304
|150.98
|1
|3
|IPLT20.com
Warner produced an outstanding effort on Sunday as the Sunrisers beat the league leaders to move within one point of them.
The Australian hit a half-century off just 20 balls as Hyderabad piled on the runs quickly.
Kolkata had a golden opportunity to kill off his momentum when he hit a high ball in the 10th over, but it was dropped over the boundary by Chris Woakes for a six.
As cricket commentator Ayaz Memon noted, the Knight Riders would likely regret handing him a lifeline:
Cricketwallah @cricketwallah
Giving Warner a life could be like signing your own death warrant4/30/2017, 2:45:06 PM
So it proved—by 43 balls faced he had a ton, and he continued for 26 more runs after that.
As demonstrated by ESPNcricinfo's Freddie Wilde, Warner fared well against Kolkata's pacers and even better against their spinners:
Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket
Warner scored 48 off 29 balls v KKR's fast bowlers (run rate: 9.93) and scored 78 off 30 balls v KKR's spin bowlers (run rate: 15.60). #IPL4/30/2017, 6:16:22 PM
The knock took him to 459 runs overall, 64 runs ahead of nearest rival Gautam Gambhir after he managed just 11.
His team-mate Robin Uthappa was excellent, though, and sits just three runs behind having scored 53 on Sunday, his fifth half-century of the season.
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was impressed:
Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha
Out of fashion to hit sixes in the first tier? @robbieuthappa hitting them long in Hyderabad4/30/2017, 6:07:34 PM
Meanwhile, here are the top bowling figures and wicket-takers:
|Best Bowling Figures
|Pos
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|BBI
|Econ
|SR
|1
|Andrew Tye
|4.0
|0
|5/17
|4.25
|4.80
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4.0
|0
|5/19
|4.75
|4.80
|3
|Samuel Badree
|4.0
|1
|4/9
|2.25
|6.00
|4
|Sandeep Sharma
|4.0
|0
|4/20
|5.00
|6.00
|5
|Chris Morris
|4.0
|0
|4/26
|6.50
|6.00
|IPLT20.com
|Most Wickets
|Pos
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|9
|9
|36.0
|232
|20
|5/19
|11.60
|6.44
|10.80
|2
|Imran Tahir
|9
|9
|35.0
|282
|13
|3/18
|21.69
|8.05
|16.15
|3
|Andrew Tye
|6
|6
|21.0
|141
|12
|5/17
|11.75
|6.71
|10.50
|4
|Rashid Khan
|9
|9
|36.0
|249
|12
|3/19
|20.75
|6.91
|18.00
|5
|Chris Morris
|8
|8
|27.0
|204
|12
|4/26
|17.00
|7.55
|13.50
|IPLT20.com
Sharma played a key role in an exceptional performance with ball in hand by Punjab on Sunday, who bowled Delhi all out for 67.
Sam Billings fell in the first over for a duck, while Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer managed just five and six each before they too were out, the latter caught and bowled by Sharma.
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra was amazed:
Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash
What. A. Stunner. #SandeepSharma #IPL #KXIPvDD4/30/2017, 10:56:14 AM
He was reintroduced later in the innings, where Kagiso Rabada would send a neat delivery from Sharma straight to Shaun Marsh.
Tye will unfortunately miss the rest of IPL 10 after dislocating his shoulder on Saturday against Mumbai Indians, according to ESPNcricinfo.