Ranking MLB's Top 50 Players, May Edition

Andrew Miller, LHP, Cleveland Indians

There are no relievers on this list, because they don't compile enough innings to compete with the game's elite starters. You could make a case for top-shelf closers such as the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen or the New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman. Andrew Miller, though, was the toughest to leave off. A prototype for the new "super-reliever" who is able to throw multiple high-leverage innings when needed, Miller is unscored upon through his first 10 appearances this season.

Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen finished in the top five in National League MVP voting every year between 2012 and 2015 and won the award in 2013. His performance plummeted last season, as he posted career lows in batting average (.256) and OPS (.766) and betrayed diminished defensive skills. The early returns in 2017 haven't been disastrous, and McCutchen is seeing time in center field again after Starling Marte's 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension. Cutch, however, hasn't done enough to slip back into the top 50.

Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis Cardinals

Yadier Molina posted a .307/.360/.427 slash line last season, his best offensive showing since 2013, and rated as the second-best pitch-framer in either league, per StatCorner. He'll turn 35 in July, which means a decline is coming at some point. For now, though, he remains one of the game's elite receivers and an unquestioned leader on the perennially contending St. Louis Cardinals.

Addison Russell, SS, Chicago Cubs

Addison Russell is tantalizingly close to the top 50 after hitting 21 home runs last season and rating as the game's fourth-best defensive shortstop. A scalding start would have gotten him there, but he'll have to wait a little longer after posting a .703 OPS in April.