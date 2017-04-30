Isaiah Thomas Has Tooth Knocked Out, Then Drains 3-Pointers vs. Wizards

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas had a tooth knocked out during the first quarter of Sunday's Game 1 matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Thomas was attempting to deflect a pass intended for Wizards forward Otto Porter when he was hit in the mouth and launched the tooth across the floor. He subsequently knocked down a pair of three-pointers to help get the Celtics back in a contest they started in a 16-0 hole.

Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official website noted Thomas was able to grab the tooth and hand it to Dr. Brian McKeon.