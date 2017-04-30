Isaiah Thomas Has Tooth Knocked Out, Then Drains 3-Pointers vs. Wizards

Isaiah Thomas Has Tooth Knocked Out, Then Drains 3-Pointers vs. WizardsApril 30, 2017
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas had a tooth knocked out during the first quarter of Sunday's Game 1 matchup against the Washington Wizards.
NBA.com @NBAcom
No tooth, no problem for @Isaiah_Thomas ⬇️ #Celtics #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/1krx1lmjSf4/30/2017, 5:26:56 PM
Thomas was attempting to deflect a pass intended for Wizards forward Otto Porter when he was hit in the mouth and launched the tooth across the floor. He subsequently knocked down a pair of three-pointers to help get the Celtics back in a contest they started in a 16-0 hole.
Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official website noted Thomas was able to grab the tooth and hand it to Dr. Brian McKeon.
The team later confirmed he had his tooth repositioned and would be available to return.
Thomas was responsible for half of Boston's 24 first-quarter points. He checked back into the game with 8:10 remaining in the second quarter after meeting with medical personnel.
The Celtics erased their first-quarter deficit and were able to tie the game on a Jae Crowder three with 7:41 remaining in the first, which came off a Thomas assist.