Will Barton Reportedly Will Decline Nuggets Contract Extension, Hit Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets swingman Will Barton has rebuffed the team's attempts to sign him to an extension and plans to hit unrestricted free agency in 2018.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the Nuggets "anticipated" Barton would not sign an extension. He will be in the final season of a three-year, $11 million contract in 2017-18, which has become one of the NBA's best value deals.

The 26-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season.

