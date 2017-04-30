    EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 35 Matches

    Top Premier League title contenders Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both took care of business on Sunday, beating Everton and Arsenal, respectively, in Week 35.

    Those results mean the gap at the top of the standings is four points, with both teams set to play four more fixtures.

    Elsewhere, Manchester City and Manchester United both played to draws, leaving the race for the top four as close as ever.

    Here's a look at Sunday's results:

    Results
    Manchester United1-1Swansea City
    Middlesbrough2-2Manchester City
    Everton0-3Chelsea
    Tottenham Hotspur2-0Arsenal
    The current Premier League standings:

    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Chelsea3426357229+4381
    2Tottenham3423837122+4977
    3Liverpool3419967042+2866
    4Manchester City3419966537+2866
    5Manchester United34171435125+2665
    6Arsenal3318696442+2260
    7Everton35161096040+2058
    8West Bromwich Albion34128143943-444
    9Southampton33118143944-541
    10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    11Leicester34117164254-1240
    12Stoke351010153750-1340
    13Watford33117153754-1740
    14Burnley35116183549-1439
    15West Ham35109164459-1539
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    Recap

    Chelsea ended Everton's fine run of eight consecutive wins at Goodison Park and moved one step closer to the title with a hard-fought 3-0 win. While the final score may suggest a routine victory, the Toffees made life very hard on the Blues, and the match was up in the air until Pedro bagged the opener in the 66th minute.

    The Spaniard curled home a lovely strike from outside the box to break the deadlock, and Gary Cahill and Willian would add goals of their own afterwards.

    Former Blues star Michael Ballack loved it:

    Spurs knew they couldn't afford a loss in the north London derby if they wanted to keep pace with the Blues, and two quick goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane in the span of minutes after 55 minutes set them on their way.

    Per Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman, the Gunners' run of finishing ahead of their rivals, which has lasted for over 20 seasons, has come to an end:

    The Manchester clubs didn't have their best results on Sunday, with both slumping to draws. The Citizens defence was badly exposed against lowly Middlesbrough, who actually took the lead late through Calum Chambers, with Gabriel Jesus saving his team further blushes.

    Per Bleacher Report UK, manager Pep Guardiola's first season in the Premier League hasn't gone to plan defensively:

    United didn't fare any better against another relegation candidate, playing out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City. Gylfi Sigurdsson won his side a point after Wayne Rooney had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

    As shared by WhoScored.com, the Red Devils are the kings of the draw this season:

    Those two results leave Liverpool in third place, as the hunt for a top-four finish and a ticket for the UEFA Champions League is extremely close entering the final weeks of the season.