EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 35 Matches

Top Premier League title contenders Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both took care of business on Sunday, beating Everton and Arsenal, respectively, in Week 35.

Those results mean the gap at the top of the standings is four points, with both teams set to play four more fixtures.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Manchester United both played to draws, leaving the race for the top four as close as ever.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

Results Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City Middlesbrough 2-2 Manchester City Everton 0-3 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal WhoScored.com

The current Premier League standings:

Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 +43 81 2 Tottenham 34 23 8 3 71 22 +49 77 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 +28 66 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 +28 66 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 +26 65 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 +22 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 +20 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 -4 44 9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 -13 41 11 Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 -12 40 12 Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 -13 40 13 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 -14 39 15 West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 -15 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 WhoScored.com

Recap

Chelsea ended Everton's fine run of eight consecutive wins at Goodison Park and moved one step closer to the title with a hard-fought 3-0 win. While the final score may suggest a routine victory, the Toffees made life very hard on the Blues, and the match was up in the air until Pedro bagged the opener in the 66th minute.

The Spaniard curled home a lovely strike from outside the box to break the deadlock, and Gary Cahill and Willian would add goals of their own afterwards.

Former Blues star Michael Ballack loved it:

Spurs knew they couldn't afford a loss in the north London derby if they wanted to keep pace with the Blues, and two quick goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane in the span of minutes after 55 minutes set them on their way.

Per Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman, the Gunners' run of finishing ahead of their rivals, which has lasted for over 20 seasons, has come to an end:

The Manchester clubs didn't have their best results on Sunday, with both slumping to draws. The Citizens defence was badly exposed against lowly Middlesbrough, who actually took the lead late through Calum Chambers, with Gabriel Jesus saving his team further blushes.

Per Bleacher Report UK, manager Pep Guardiola's first season in the Premier League hasn't gone to plan defensively:

United didn't fare any better against another relegation candidate, playing out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City. Gylfi Sigurdsson won his side a point after Wayne Rooney had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

As shared by WhoScored.com, the Red Devils are the kings of the draw this season:

Those two results leave Liverpool in third place, as the hunt for a top-four finish and a ticket for the UEFA Champions League is extremely close entering the final weeks of the season.