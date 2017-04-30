EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 35 Matches

EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 35 MatchesApril 30, 2017
Top Premier League title contenders Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both took care of business on Sunday, beating Everton and Arsenal, respectively, in Week 35.
Those results mean the gap at the top of the standings is four points, with both teams set to play four more fixtures.
Elsewhere, Manchester City and Manchester United both played to draws, leaving the race for the top four as close as ever.
Here's a look at Sunday's results:
|Results
|Manchester United
|1-1
|Swansea City
|Middlesbrough
|2-2
|Manchester City
|Everton
|0-3
|Chelsea
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2-0
|Arsenal
|WhoScored.com
The current Premier League standings:
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|+43
|81
|2
|Tottenham
|34
|23
|8
|3
|71
|22
|+49
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|19
|9
|6
|70
|42
|+28
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|19
|9
|6
|65
|37
|+28
|66
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|+26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|+22
|60
|7
|Everton
|35
|16
|10
|9
|60
|40
|+20
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|10
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|11
|Leicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|12
|Stoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|13
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|14
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|15
|West Ham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|69
|-29
|32
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
Recap
Chelsea ended Everton's fine run of eight consecutive wins at Goodison Park and moved one step closer to the title with a hard-fought 3-0 win. While the final score may suggest a routine victory, the Toffees made life very hard on the Blues, and the match was up in the air until Pedro bagged the opener in the 66th minute.
The Spaniard curled home a lovely strike from outside the box to break the deadlock, and Gary Cahill and Willian would add goals of their own afterwards.
Former Blues star Michael Ballack loved it:
Michael Ballack @Ballack
Chelsea unstoppable #EVECHE 🔵⚽️👊 @ChelseaFC4/30/2017, 3:30:46 PM
Spurs knew they couldn't afford a loss in the north London derby if they wanted to keep pace with the Blues, and two quick goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane in the span of minutes after 55 minutes set them on their way.
Per Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman, the Gunners' run of finishing ahead of their rivals, which has lasted for over 20 seasons, has come to an end:
Nick Akerman @Nakerman
St. Arseringham's Day.4/30/2017, 4:49:02 PM
The Manchester clubs didn't have their best results on Sunday, with both slumping to draws. The Citizens defence was badly exposed against lowly Middlesbrough, who actually took the lead late through Calum Chambers, with Gabriel Jesus saving his team further blushes.
Per Bleacher Report UK, manager Pep Guardiola's first season in the Premier League hasn't gone to plan defensively:
B/R Football @brfootball
Welcome to the Premier League, Pep… https://t.co/vkQYyazglb4/30/2017, 4:29:21 PM
United didn't fare any better against another relegation candidate, playing out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City. Gylfi Sigurdsson won his side a point after Wayne Rooney had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
As shared by WhoScored.com, the Red Devils are the kings of the draw this season:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Manchester United: No team has drawn more league games than Manchester United (14) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/miRQ6e5a5R4/30/2017, 12:57:10 PM
Those two results leave Liverpool in third place, as the hunt for a top-four finish and a ticket for the UEFA Champions League is extremely close entering the final weeks of the season.