    Isaiah Thomas Will Play in Game 1 vs. Wizards After Sister Chyna's Funeral

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 26: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during half time of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas will play in the team's Game 1 matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, according to A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast SportsNet.

    Thomas' status for the game was in question because he was to travel to his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, for the funeral of his sister Chyna on Saturday, per Blakely.

    Head coach Brad Stevens was prepared for the possibility Thomas wouldn't be able to play Sunday.

    "[Saturday] is a lot more important than Sunday," Stevens told reporters Friday, per Blakely. "It's difficult, but it's a basketball game. He'll be ready to play. And if he decides when he gets there it's too much, that's OK. That's fine. [Being with his family] is a lot more important."

    "I know it's going to be hard on Isaiah, but it's our job as his teammates, as his brothers, to make sure we're there for him," Avery Bradley said, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com. "One thing I know about Isaiah is that his mindset is to play for his sister, continue to play the way that he's playing, and to just have fun, and appreciate every day that he's able to wake up. ... I know that's really important. And he looks at life different."

    Thomas has continued to play for the Celtics after his sister was killed in a single-car accident April 15. He averaged 23.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in six games as the Celtics eliminated the Chicago Bulls in the first round.