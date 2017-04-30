Premier League Results Week 35: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea edged closer to the Premier League title on Sunday as they beat Everton 3-0, while Tottenham Hotspur kept the gap at four points as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in the last north London derby at White Hart Lane.

The result also guarantees Spurs will finish above the Gunners in the league for the first time in 22 years.

Meanwhile, both Manchester United and Manchester City failed to win their matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Swansea City and a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, respectively.

Here is confirmation of the scores, and the division's top scorers at the end of Week 35:

Premier League Week 35 Scores Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City Everton 0-3 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-2 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal BBC Sport

Premier League Golden Boot Position Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 21 T3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 19 T3 Diego Costa Chelsea 19 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 18 T6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 17 T6 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 17 BBC Sport

The updated standings:

Premier League Table R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 +43 81 2 Tottenham 34 23 8 3 71 22 +49 77 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 +28 66 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 +28 66 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 +26 65 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 +22 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 +20 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 -4 44 9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 -13 41 11 Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 -12 40 12 Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 -13 40 13 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 -14 39 15 West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 -15 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 WhoScored.com

Recap

Spurs dominated the contest from start to finish, with Arsenal rarely threatening going forward and struggling at the back.

Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen should have scored in the first half—Alli headed wide when presented with an open goal three yards out, while Eriksen volleyed a rebound onto the crossbar.

The pair made amends in the second half when Alli tapped in a rebound from Eriksen after the pair linked up well on the right-hand side of the area.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Harry Kane then quickly took his tally to 21 league strikes for the season, winning and netting a penalty just minutes later after Gabriel Paulista carelessly stuck a leg out and brought him down.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney hopes the result will signify a long-term power shift in north London:

It took until the 66th minute for Chelsea to make the breakthrough against a resilient Everton side at Goodison Park, but the Blues opened the scoring in style when Pedro fired in a thunderbolt from 25 yards.

Gary Cahill capitalised on some poor defending from a free-kick for Chelsea's second before Willian tapped in Cesc Fabregas' pull-back to seal the win.

Squawka Football hailed Cahill's contribution:

United were held to their 10th Premier League draw at Old Trafford this season as they put in a frustrating performance against the Swans, who fully deserved their point.

The Red Devils took the lead with the last kick of the first half when Wayne Rooney converted a dubious penalty won by Marcus Rashford, who was already on his way down before goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made contact.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Gylfi Sigurdsson earned the visitors a draw with a sublime free-kick deep in the second half, while United also had to rue injuries to Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw.

Football writer Liam Canning was unimpressed with their performance:

City fared no better when they travelled to the Riverside Stadium. The Sky Blues struggled with a 3-4-1-2 formation in the first half and went in 1-0 down at the break after Alvaro Negredo finished off a rapid counter-attack on 38 minutes.

The introduction of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling soon after the restart sparked City into life, though they benefited from some good fortune as the former was awarded a controversial penalty, per Goal's Sam Lee:

Sergio Aguero scored the spot-kick, but City were behind again thanks to Calum Chambers' scrappy second as Boro capitalised on some poor defending.

The Sky Blues secured a draw through the previously ineffectual Gabriel Jesus, who rose to head home Aguero's cross in the 85th minute.