Premier League Results Week 35: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Premier League Results Week 35: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and TableApril 30, 2017
Chelsea edged closer to the Premier League title on Sunday as they beat Everton 3-0, while Tottenham Hotspur kept the gap at four points as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in the last north London derby at White Hart Lane.
The result also guarantees Spurs will finish above the Gunners in the league for the first time in 22 years.
Meanwhile, both Manchester United and Manchester City failed to win their matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Swansea City and a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, respectively.
Here is confirmation of the scores, and the division's top scorers at the end of Week 35:
|Premier League Week 35 Scores
|Manchester United
|1-1
|Swansea City
|Everton
|0-3
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|2-2
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2-0
|Arsenal
|Premier League Golden Boot
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|24
|2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|T3
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|19
|T3
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|19
|5
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|18
|T6
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|17
|T6
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
The updated standings:
|Premier League Table
|R
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|+43
|81
|2
|Tottenham
|34
|23
|8
|3
|71
|22
|+49
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|19
|9
|6
|70
|42
|+28
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|19
|9
|6
|65
|37
|+28
|66
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|+26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|+22
|60
|7
|Everton
|35
|16
|10
|9
|60
|40
|+20
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|10
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|11
|Leicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|12
|Stoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|13
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|14
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|15
|West Ham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|69
|-29
|32
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
Recap
Spurs dominated the contest from start to finish, with Arsenal rarely threatening going forward and struggling at the back.
Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen should have scored in the first half—Alli headed wide when presented with an open goal three yards out, while Eriksen volleyed a rebound onto the crossbar.
The pair made amends in the second half when Alli tapped in a rebound from Eriksen after the pair linked up well on the right-hand side of the area.
Harry Kane then quickly took his tally to 21 league strikes for the season, winning and netting a penalty just minutes later after Gabriel Paulista carelessly stuck a leg out and brought him down.
Football writer Andrew Gaffney hopes the result will signify a long-term power shift in north London:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
More important than today is making sure we remain above them for years to come and crucially add trophies to our far too empty cabinet.4/30/2017, 5:30:19 PM
It took until the 66th minute for Chelsea to make the breakthrough against a resilient Everton side at Goodison Park, but the Blues opened the scoring in style when Pedro fired in a thunderbolt from 25 yards.
Gary Cahill capitalised on some poor defending from a free-kick for Chelsea's second before Willian tapped in Cesc Fabregas' pull-back to seal the win.
Squawka Football hailed Cahill's contribution:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Gary Cahill's game by numbers vs. Everton: 9 clearances 5 aerial duels won 2 shots 1 goal Another big display. 💪 https://t.co/AbbTAnoooE4/30/2017, 3:19:10 PM
United were held to their 10th Premier League draw at Old Trafford this season as they put in a frustrating performance against the Swans, who fully deserved their point.
The Red Devils took the lead with the last kick of the first half when Wayne Rooney converted a dubious penalty won by Marcus Rashford, who was already on his way down before goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made contact.
Gylfi Sigurdsson earned the visitors a draw with a sublime free-kick deep in the second half, while United also had to rue injuries to Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw.
Football writer Liam Canning was unimpressed with their performance:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Alarming the lack of character in the side without Pogba/Ibrahimović. No fight or urgency to put the game out of sight. Cost them again.4/30/2017, 1:06:01 PM
City fared no better when they travelled to the Riverside Stadium. The Sky Blues struggled with a 3-4-1-2 formation in the first half and went in 1-0 down at the break after Alvaro Negredo finished off a rapid counter-attack on 38 minutes.
The introduction of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling soon after the restart sparked City into life, though they benefited from some good fortune as the former was awarded a controversial penalty, per Goal's Sam Lee:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Sane's left his leg in and bought it. More of a pen than Rashford's but still 'very clever play'4/30/2017, 2:29:27 PM
Sergio Aguero scored the spot-kick, but City were behind again thanks to Calum Chambers' scrappy second as Boro capitalised on some poor defending.
The Sky Blues secured a draw through the previously ineffectual Gabriel Jesus, who rose to head home Aguero's cross in the 85th minute.