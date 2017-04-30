    Premier League Results Week 35: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    Chelsea edged closer to the Premier League title on Sunday as they beat Everton 3-0, while Tottenham Hotspur kept the gap at four points as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in the last north London derby at White Hart Lane.

    The result also guarantees Spurs will finish above the Gunners in the league for the first time in 22 years.

    Meanwhile, both Manchester United and Manchester City failed to win their matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Swansea City and a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, respectively.

    Here is confirmation of the scores, and the division's top scorers at the end of Week 35:

    Premier League Week 35 Scores
    Manchester United1-1Swansea City
    Everton0-3Chelsea
    Middlesbrough2-2Manchester City
    Tottenham Hotspur2-0Arsenal
    Premier League Golden Boot
    PositionPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur21
    T3Alexis SanchezArsenal19
    T3Diego CostaChelsea19
    5Sergio AgueroManchester City18
    T6Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United17
    T6Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur17
    The updated standings:

    Premier League Table
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3426357229+4381
    2Tottenham3423837122+4977
    3Liverpool3419967042+2866
    4Manchester City3419966537+2866
    5Manchester United34171435125+2665
    6Arsenal3318696442+2260
    7Everton35161096040+2058
    8West Bromwich Albion34128143943-444
    9Southampton33118143944-541
    10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    11Leicester34117164254-1240
    12Stoke351010153750-1340
    13Watford33117153754-1740
    14Burnley35116183549-1439
    15West Ham35109164459-1539
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    Recap

    Spurs dominated the contest from start to finish, with Arsenal rarely threatening going forward and struggling at the back.

    Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen should have scored in the first half—Alli headed wide when presented with an open goal three yards out, while Eriksen volleyed a rebound onto the crossbar.

    The pair made amends in the second half when Alli tapped in a rebound from Eriksen after the pair linked up well on the right-hand side of the area.

    Harry Kane then quickly took his tally to 21 league strikes for the season, winning and netting a penalty just minutes later after Gabriel Paulista carelessly stuck a leg out and brought him down.

    Football writer Andrew Gaffney hopes the result will signify a long-term power shift in north London:

    It took until the 66th minute for Chelsea to make the breakthrough against a resilient Everton side at Goodison Park, but the Blues opened the scoring in style when Pedro fired in a thunderbolt from 25 yards.

    Gary Cahill capitalised on some poor defending from a free-kick for Chelsea's second before Willian tapped in Cesc Fabregas' pull-back to seal the win. 

    Squawka Football hailed Cahill's contribution:

    United were held to their 10th Premier League draw at Old Trafford this season as they put in a frustrating performance against the Swans, who fully deserved their point.

    The Red Devils took the lead with the last kick of the first half when Wayne Rooney converted a dubious penalty won by Marcus Rashford, who was already on his way down before goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made contact.

    Gylfi Sigurdsson earned the visitors a draw with a sublime free-kick deep in the second half, while United also had to rue injuries to Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw.

    Football writer Liam Canning was unimpressed with their performance:

    City fared no better when they travelled to the Riverside Stadium. The Sky Blues struggled with a 3-4-1-2 formation in the first half and went in 1-0 down at the break after Alvaro Negredo finished off a rapid counter-attack on 38 minutes.

    The introduction of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling soon after the restart sparked City into life, though they benefited from some good fortune as the former was awarded a controversial penalty, per Goal's Sam Lee:

    Sergio Aguero scored the spot-kick, but City were behind again thanks to Calum Chambers' scrappy second as Boro capitalised on some poor defending.

    The Sky Blues secured a draw through the previously ineffectual Gabriel Jesus, who rose to head home Aguero's cross in the 85th minute.