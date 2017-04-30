Tottenham Beat Arsenal 2-0; Top Gunners in EPL Table for 1st Time in 22 Years

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ensured they will finish ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years when they beat the Gunners 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

A quick double from Dele Alli and Harry Kane early in the second half sealed the win as Spurs ran out deserved winners and kept pace with Chelsea in the title race, while Arsenal were fortunate not to concede more as they posed almost no problems to their hosts.

Kane tested Petr Cech from a tight angle just 30 seconds in as Spurs made a bright start to the contest, though with Arsenal settling in, it took the hosts more than 20 minutes to truly test the Gunners again.

Tottenham should have taken the lead as they had two glorious chances within minutes of one another, though, with Alli glancing a back-post header wide from three yards before Christian Eriksen volleyed a rebound onto the crossbar after some outstanding work from Heung-Min Son to cut in from the right.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen reflected on the start:

The Gunners' first chance of note did not come until the 37th minute when Aaron Ramsey was able to test Hugo Lloris with a low effort from the edge of the area, while Jan Vertonghen had a similar strike tipped round the post by Cech as the half drew to a close.

Spurs eventually took a deserved lead 10 minutes into the second half when Alli and Eriksen combined to work their way into the area on the right, with the former tucking home the rebound after the latter had a shot saved by Cech.

With Arsenal still reeling, Tottenham surged forward again and won a penalty just a minute after Alli had put them ahead courtesy of Gabriel Paulista needlessly tripping Kane, who coolly fired into the spot-kick bottom corner:

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker reacted to the rapid turn of events:

The Gunners had Cech to thank that they weren't further behind as he made a flying stop to deny a powerful Vertonghen effort from distance.

A spate of bookings followed as the match became a stop-start affair with some petty fouls, while Cech was called into action again when Toby Alderweireld sent a thumping header on goal.

Arsenal still have a game in hand over the two Manchester clubs, but their chances of finishing in the top four are growing ever fainter. and their almost anonymous performance here will do little to inspire.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's slim title hopes remain alive, and they have avoided St. Totteringham's Day for the first time since Arsene Wenger took over as Arsenal boss in 1996, a momentous milestone that could signal the start of a power shift in north London.