Ken Griffey Jr.'s Son Trey Reportedly Will Sign with Colts After Going Undrafted

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Trey Griffey, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., will reportedly sign with the Indianapolis Colts after not being selected in the 2017 NFL draft.

Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star reported the news Saturday night, and Griffey's sister, Taryn, confirmed it.

Griffey played wide receiver at Arizona, recording 23 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

His best season was 2014, when he had 31 receptions for 405 yards and a touchdown.

Though he was selected in the 24th round of last year's MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners, Griffey does not plan to play baseball. He has said he's committed to playing football and cited his sister's basketball prowess as one of the ways he's learned how to become a better receiver.

"She's a great athlete, and I learned how to rebound playing against her, and I've watched over the years how the bigger receivers just kind of go up and get the ball the same way," Griffey told Roy Cummings of FanRag Sports in January. "So, I've definitely tried to make that a part of my game, too. ... The best players—like Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson—do it, and it definitely gives them an advantage."

Griffey's lack of collegiate production likely put him at a disadvantage on draft day, but he's an explosive athlete who could wind up making the Colts roster if he impresses in camp. He averaged a solid 15.7 yards per reception in college and perhaps would have been more productive if he hadn't missed six games with a foot injury in 2015.