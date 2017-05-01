Projecting Chicago Bears' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

0 of 10

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The word "upside" is the key descriptor surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the 2017 season.

It's understandable if Chicago's fanbase seems split on how general manager Ryan Pace navigated the draft. He and the front office unexpectedly traded up for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and only made five picks overall.

Oddly enough, three of the five picks came from lesser-known schools, too: Ashland, North Carolina A&T and Kutztown.

But the upside is hard to ignore. Yes, Pace coughed up assets to get Trubisky, but the Bears have a potential franchise quarterback, not to mention the first quarterback selected in a class. And small schools or not, the traits the draft picks tout are notable—and the Bears are in long-term rebuild mode, anyway.

It's a hard sell to convince fans to think about the long term while perhaps struggling through another rough season. Though they might chant for it, Bears fans don't figure to see much of their rookies in 2017. Disappointing, but free agency's stopgap solutions hinted at a building year.

Within, let's add the five rookies to the mix while projecting what Chicago's starting lineup might look like next season.