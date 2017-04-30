Chelsea Continue Premier League Title March with 3-0 Win over Everton

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chelsea took another big step in their Premier League title campaign on Sunday, beating Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park to keep the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur.

The two teams were evenly matched, but a single moment of brilliance from Pedro unlocked the match, as the Spaniard struck from well outside the box with his weaker left foot. Gary Cahill doubled the lead shortly after, and Willian added a third, giving the Blues a seven-point cushion in the standings. Spurs will face Arsenal later on Sunday.

As shared by the Blues' official Twitter account, manager Antonio Conte sent out a starting XI fans have gotten familiar with:

Here's a look at the Toffees' starting XI, with Morgan Schneiderlin not fit to start:

The match started at a lightning pace, and it took the hosts just two minutes to send a clear warning sign, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the post with a thundering shot.

On the other side of the pitch, Maarten Stekelenburg had trouble controlling an effort from Cahill, but Everton managed to clear the ball before any harm could be done.

Everton's bright start didn't last very long, as the Blues altered their tactics and started to take the upper hand. Radio broadcaster Patrick Boyland thought the visitors did a great job blocking the middle of the pitch:

Eden Hazard fired a shot into the side netting after rounding Stekelenburg, and Leighton Baines did well to block the Belgian from pulling the trigger shortly after.

Nemanja Matic was the next man to go close, forcing another save from Stekelenburg.

Play slowed down as the half progressed, with plenty of fouls―and several bookings―stunting all momentum. Enner Valencia missed Romelu Lukaku completely with a cross that perhaps should have led to a goal shortly before half-time, and after 45 minutes, the score remained unchanged.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The pace dropped even further at the start of the second half, but after 53 minutes Costa went very close, as he almost reached a sharp cross.

A deflected shot from Valencia wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois, but fortunately for the Chelsea stopper, the ball spun just wide.

Costa didn't hold back when trying to capitalise on a poor back pass, but Stekelenburg got to the ball first, resulting in a heavy clash and a booking for the Spain international. Sports writer Dan Levene did not like the decision one bit:

A strong spell from Everton resulted in a few half-chances, but Courtois was never really troubled. And out of nowhere, the goal fell at the other end of the pitch, with Pedro blasting home a screamer after a nice setup from Nemanja Matic.

Former England international Gary Lineker was impressed:

Everton manager Ronald Koeman responded by introducing Kevin Mirallas and Arouna Kone, and the hosts pressed forward in search of an equaliser. Hazard gave away a free-kick from a promising position with a poor foul on Ross Barkley, but Lukaku fired his effort just past the top corner.

Idrissa Gueye returned the favour with a silly foul of his own, and Chelsea did far more with their opportunity, as Cahill took advantage of a poor clearance to make it 2-0.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones blamed the Everton stopper:

Willian replaced Hazard on 85 minutes and got his name on the scoresheet just moments later, finishing off a superb team move.

Chelsea's next outing will be against Middlesbrough, while Everton visit Swansea.