Doug Whaley Firing Ends Bills Power Struggle, Puts Team in Best Position to Win

There are big changes afoot in Western New York.

That's nothing new. Holders of the longest playoff drought in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have been cycling through coaching staffs and front offices with alarming regularity since the dawn of the 21st century.

The Bills had already changed the former this year, firing Rex Ryan and replacing him with first-time head coach Sean McDermott. Now, just hours after the 2017 NFL Draft concluded, the Bills have shown general manager Doug Whaley the door.

The timing, admittedly, is curious. But the move itself is wise. Because as the old saying goes, a house divided against itself cannot stand.

Whaley, who has been with the Bills since 2013, was let go just hours after the draft concluded. As ESPN's Mike Rodak reported, team owner Terry Pegula issued a statement thanking Whaley for his four years of service:

After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim [Pegula] and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction. We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it's the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately.

It's odd to see a general manager let go so soon after a draft, but as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported it was expected that Whaley was going to be terminated. In fact, if there's one surprise given the happenings of the last few months, it's that it took this long for Whaley to be fired.

It was Whaley who Pegula tasked with finding Buffalo's new head coach when Ryan was axed. And after McDermott was hired Whaley remained in control of personnel decisions. But there have been reports that Whaley and McDermott were butting heads almost from the moment that the latter arrived in Western New York.

As Jay Skurski wrote for the Buffalo News back in March, the two allegedly differed on whether to retain quarterback Tyrod Taylor, with McDermott favoring bringing Taylor back. At the time, McDermott downplayed any dissension:

We are absolutely in accord. Doug and I have gotten off to a great start. Doug and I have had great meetings. Very productive, healthy meetings. Sometimes you disagree, but those disagreements are healthy. And that goes for every meeting. At the end of the day, we're going to have the right decision for the Bills' organization. I think Doug and I are off to a great start.

When Taylor's contract was restructured, it was viewed by many as a sign McDermott had won the power struggle for control of the roster. It might have been the first such sign, but it was hardly the last. As free agency progressed, it was McDermott who fielded questions regarding the team's acquisitions and departures. And when the draft wound down Saturday, it was McDermott again fielding questions about the young men Buffalo added.

And, as Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News reported, once again insisting that all was well in the Bills' front office—sort of.

"Right now, I'm focused on this draft," McDermott said. "Honestly, I'm going to focus on this draft and what we have in front of us going on right now with this priority free agent market. I will say, Doug and his staff did a phenomenal job."

At least now he can stop pretending that Whaley's done much of anything of late.

And frankly, that might not be such a bad thing.

While Whaley didn't officially take over as GM until after the 2013 NFL draft, he played a large part in the disastrous selection of quarterback EJ Manuel in the first round that year. The next year, Whaley traded the Bills' first-rounder in 2015 to move up in a draft loaded with receiver talent to select Clemson's Sammy Watkins.

The same Sammy Watkins taken before Mike Evans and Odell Beckham, both of whom were still on the board when Buffalo's original spot came up. The same Sammy Watkins whose fifth-year option the Bills reportedly aren't picking up this year.

On the other hand, McDermott's first draft was the opposite of the Watkins fiasco. In trading back from No. 10 to No. 27, the Bills added a second first-rounder next year while still addressing the loss of cornerback Stephon Gilmore with LSU's Tre'Davious White.

Gilmore left in free agency in part because Whaley's cap management skills were just about as good as his luck in Round 1. Overpaying the likes of running back LeSean McCoy, defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and tight end Charles Clay left the Bills short on wiggle room.

It was also on Whaley's watch that the restricted free agencies of wide receiver Chris Hogan and tailback Mike Gillislee were botched. Had either of those young players been tendered at say the second round level (a prospect that would have been only marginally more expensive) both would likely still be in Buffalo.

Instead, Hogan won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year. Gillislee joined him in Beantown in 2017.

It was Whaley who reportedly wanted to sever ties with Taylor this year, a move that would have once again left the Bills adrift at football's most important position. Taylor might not be Tom Brady, but he isn't Tom Savage either.

Finally, it was Whaley who, time and again, clashed with Buffalo's head coaches during his time with the team. As Jason La Canfora reported for CBS Sports, just as Whaley and McDermott didn't get along Whaley also had issues with Ryan before him. And Doug Marrone before him.

The head coach and general manager of a football team don't have to be besties who exchange friendship bracelets and braid one another's hair. But constant organizational discord and power struggles are not the recipe for success either.

Those struggles are over now. Make no mistake—this is McDermott's show now. As Skurski tweeted, the purge went past the GM—the entire scouting staff was also let go:

And while the Bills have yet to decide whether the new general manager will have final say on personnel decisions (per Rapoport), it's a safe bet that even if he does in theory it will be the head coach calling most of the shots.

Is that wise? I honestly don't know. I do know that the draft haul McDermott just landed is generally viewed as at least as good as any class Whaley brought in. Maybe better.

Buffalo Bills Draft Picks 2017 Round Pick Player Pos. School 1 27* Tre'Davious White CB LSU 2 37 Zay Jones WR ECU 2 63 Dion Dawkins OG Temple 5 163 Matt Milano LB BC 5 171 Nathan Peterman QB Pitt 6 195 Tanner Villejo OLB Boise St. *Traded Back from No. 10, Added 2018 1st-rounder

And now the Bills have a direction. The last four years the team's been stuck in neutral, with a GM pulling one way and the coach another. Buffalo has been mired in the worst position possible—not good enough to make the playoffs, but not bad enough to land a high draft pick.

If there's one thing worse than being bad it's being mediocre.

It may well get worse before it gets better too. The Bills' roster has far too many bloated contracts and not nearly enough young draft picks that have "hit." The easiest path forward in Buffalo might actually involve a step back in 2017.

The key though is that the team is at least going somewhere. Firing Whaley puts an end to a dance that had gone on far too long. The team has chosen a direction and is moving forward.

And while the timing might not have been ideal, it beats another year of going in circles.

