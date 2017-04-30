Manchester City Come Back to Draw with Middlesbrough in 2-2 Match

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City failed to capitalise on Manchester United's stalemate with Swansea City earlier on Sunday as they twice had to come from behind to draw 2-2 with a spirited Middlesbrough side at the Riverside Stadium.

Former City striker Alvaro Negredo gave Boro the half-time lead, and Calum Chambers put them ahead again after Sergio Aguero equalised with a controversial penalty before Gabriel Jesus bagged a late header to deny the relegation candidates an invaluable three points.

Vincent Kompany, Jesus and Aleix Garcia started for City, with manager Pep Guardiola starting the game with a back three.

The visitors created a couple of early chances, with Aguero twice linking up well with Fernandinho. However, Goal's Sam Lee was largely unimpressed with City's start as they struggled to meet the requirements of Guardiola's system:

Indeed, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas failed to threaten with some poor balls into the box, while Jesus was understandably rusty as he made his first start since February.

Cristhian Stuani came agonisingly close to taking the lead for Boro inside quarter of an hour when he tried to turn in Negredo's lashed effort across goal, while Marten de Roon failed to hit the target from just 10 yards when the ball broke to him from a free-kick.

Moments after Jesus flashed a header wide, the hosts punished City with a devastating counter-attack that ended when Stewart Downing found Negredo on the edge of the area, and the Spaniard curled in a sumptuous effort off the post.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

While Middlesbrough have struggled going forward this season, Negredo has been their most potent attacker, per Squawka Football:

Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane were introduced from the bench shortly after the break, and the pair had an instant impact as noted by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

The duo quickly set about causing Boro problems, and Chambers was soon called into action to block a promising effort from Sterling.

It wasn't long before City—who had changed to a 4-4-2 formation—were dominating completely, though it took a highly dubious penalty awarded to Sane for them to pull level.

The German appeared to deliberately go over De Roon's leg to win the spot-kick, which Aguero duly dispatched.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Boro were back in front just seven minutes later when Chambers prodded home Negredo's sliced pass into the middle from close range after City failed to clear their lines.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, the Sky Blues pegged Boro back once more when Jesus headed home Aguero's cross.

City will be disappointed not to have taken advantage of United's failure to win, but a point isn't disastrous either as they're behind Liverpool only on goals scored.

As for Boro, scoring twice and drawing with City is an outstanding result in the context of their season, but with just three matches left, they desperately needed to win.