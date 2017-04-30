    NBA Playoffs 2017: Full Round 1 Bracket Results and Semifinal Predictions

    On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will play the first Game 7 of the 2017 NBA postseason with the pressure on the home team.

    As a leader should, point guard Chris Paul strapped the team to his back and kept the Clippers alive behind a 29-point performance. He had a private conversation with a clear message to 19th-year veteran Paul Pierce during the contest:

    Paul will have to repeat his offensive output in a pivotal game at Staples Center without forward Blake Griffin, who suffered a toe injury in Game 3.

    Utah hasn't won a postseason series since head coach Jerry Sloan's tenure during the 2009-10 playoffs. Expect the Jazz to play loose and attempt to force the ball out of Paul's hands. The Clippers' supporting cast must contribute early to ease the immense pressure on their star player. 

    Based on team history, the Jazz have never lost a series when leading 3-2, while the Clippers have made it a habit of going home empty-handed when facing elimination, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    Who takes the victory in Game 7? How will the semifinal matchups pan out?

    2017 NBA Playoffs: Round 1 Bracket Results
    Eastern ConferenceSeries
    No. 1 Boston Celtics vs.. No. 8 Chicago BullsBOS 4-2
    No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Indiana PacersCLE 4-0
    No. 3 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 6 Milwaukee BucksTOR 4-2
    No. 4 Washington Wizards vs. No. 5 Atlanta HawksWAS 4-2
    Western ConferenceSeries
    No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Portland Trail BlazersGS 4-0
    No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Memphis GrizzliesSA 4-2
    No. 3 Houston Rockets vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City ThunderHOU 4-1
    No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Utah JazzTied 3-3
    2017 NBA Playoffs: Semifinals Predictions
    Eastern ConferenceSeries Winner
    No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Washington WizardsBOS 4-3
    No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Toronto RaptorsCLE 4-2
    Western ConferenceSeries Winner
    No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz*GS 4-0
    No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 3 Houston RocketsHOU 4-2
    Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards Go the Distance 

    It's safe to say the Boston Celtics experienced a legitimate shock in the first round. Head coach Brad Stevens won his first playoff series in extraordinary circumstances, which speaks to his team's poise even when the outlook seems bleak.

    The Celtics became the second No. 1 seed to trail 0-2 in a series, per SBNation's Tim Cato, and they'll also go down in history books as the fourth club to overcome the deficit, per NBA.com:

    Of course, many will highlight Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo's absence as a contributing factor to the Celtics' four consecutive victories to win the series. 

    Boston won't have the luxury of pulling off another rope-a-dope victory in the semifinals. The Washington Wizards backcourt, featuring John Wall and Bradley Beal, led their team past the Atlanta Hawks in six games. Both guards averaged more than 25 points per contest.

    The Wizards and Celtics scored 100-plus points in all but one contest during their first-round series matchups. These two teams will put on an offensive show in a seven-game set. 

     

    Cleveland Cavaliers Eliminate Toronto Raptors in Consecutive Postseasons 

    Unfortunately for the Toronto Raptors, the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped to the No. 2 seed, which sets up an early postseason rematch.

    After shaking off a 2-1 deficit to the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto must play at its best against a well-rested Cavaliers team that’s turned on the playoff switch. 

    The Raptors acquired forwards Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker at the trade deadline. Both acquisitions add layers to the team's defensive prowess. Despite the upgrades, Cleveland's roster has enough shooters to stretch Toronto's defenders. The Cavaliers averaged 13.5 three-pointers made per game in the first round, which leads all postseason teams. 

    For the Raptors, stealing a road win in Cleveland lists as a tough task. If they fail to do so, the Cavaliers will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

    LeBron James' teams have always closed the deal with a 2-0 series lead, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    Expect Cleveland to win both home games and eliminate the Raptors in six games, similar to last year's Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

     

    The Houston Rockets Upset the San Antonio Spurs

    In an entertaining five-game set, the Houston Rockets eliminated the triple-double king, Russell Westbrook

    After disposing of the Oklahoma City Thunder's one-man band, the Rockets square off against a group that plays a special brand of team basketball. The San Antonio Spurs have four players averaging double figures in points during the postseason.

    Guard Tony Parker turned back the clock as a major contributor to his team's 4-2 series victory over the Memphis Grizzles. Can he withstand a fast-paced Rockets offense that will force him to work harder on the defensive end?

    It's strange to say, but the Rockets have the superior ball movement between the two teams. As the lead facilitator and scorer on the roster, James Harden has several options with the ball in his hands. He's either driving to the paint and drawing countless fouls or kicking out to one of many shooters on the perimeter. Harden shot at least 11 free throws in four of the team's five playoff games. 

    If the Rockets can't win with for floor spacing and open shots, Houston's penchant for getting to the charity stripe will put them over the top. Currently, they're leading the postseason field, averaging 33.6 free-throw attempts per game.

     

