Ty Montgomery Declared Starter for 2017 After Packers Draft 3 RBs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers may have drafted three running backs in 2017, but Ty Montgomery remains the starter.

"Absolutely, [Montgomery] is our starting running back," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. "The goal is to have the most competitive 90-man roster as you possibly can, and you want that competition as high as it possibly can be in each position room. We obviously had some positions where numbers were not very high, and now after these three days, I think we have a competitive roster—a very competitive roster."

On Saturday, the Packers drafted Jamaal Williams from BYU (fourth round), Aaron Jones from Texas-El Paso (fifth round) and Devante Mays of Utah State (seventh round).

"The more the merrier," Packers general manager Ted Thompson told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "This is a tough business, and that's an awful tough position to play."

The Packers also have Christine Michael and Don Jackson on the roster.

Bolstering the position was a priority for the Packers after they finished 20th in rushing yards in 2016 and lost Eddie Lacy in free agency. Montgomery played well after he was converted to running back, rushing for 457 yards, three touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry while also providing a receiving threat.

Montgomery, 24, was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2015.