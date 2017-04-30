Undrafted Free Agents 2017: Latest on Top Prospects Available

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A draft so deep in several areas naturally bleeds talent into free agency sure to incite a bidding war.

NFL teams had big boards updated and hands on phones as soon as the Denver Broncos decided to make Chad Kelly Mr. Irrelevant Saturday night, hoping to round out summer rosters with guys who have strong chances at making the final 53-man lineup.

Several top names have already landed with new teams as a result of the initial frenzy, though little goes official while players and rumors mostly suggest signings for now.

To pass the time, here's a look at how the draft unfolded:

With teams always willing to take a shot on college quarterbacks and this draft class deep at skill spots like wideout and defensive back, it shouldn't come as any surprise to see them dominate the post-draft headlines. Here's a look at some of the latest around notable names, with NFL.com keeping a nice comprehensive guide updated as reports surface.

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Somebody gave Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans bad advice.

Evans is a project who could've benefited greatly from another year of development while playing for the Hokies. He has several traits NFL teams will like, but he's clearly raw enough that no team found him worth a draft pick.

Standing at 6'3" and 232 pounds, Evans is a slasher of a quarterback who can punish defenders as a runner and has a live arm. But issues with mechanics and reading the field kept him from hearing his name called.

"No idea why he came out early," an AFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "No idea. He's not even close to being ready, and it's a shame because he's one of those players who almost for sure would have gotten better with another year of learning."

As of Sunday, little had come out about Evans, either, as noted by radio host Benjamin Allbright:

This will change in time, but Evans might have to compete for a roster spot just to have a chance at developing at the pro level. That, or he'll join a practice squad and get the extra year he needs.

The team willing to roll the dice on Evans gets a nice investment, but patience is a must.

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There's no great reason why Baylor wideout KD Cannon went undrafted.

Cannon is 5'11" and 182 pounds of sheer athleticism and outstanding vertical speed sure to stretch fields. The depth of the class and his limited route tree (he goes deep, and that's about it) probably pushed him to the realm of the undrafted, but it's still odd when outlets like NFL.com and CBSSports.com had him pegged as a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Alas, Cannon himself shared a bit of news on Twitter:

Nothing is official until teams make it official when it comes to undrafted free agency (something fans seem to find out the hard way each year), but Cannon would be an outstanding fit while stretching the field for someone like Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers.

Either way, the team willing to pick up Cannon gets a guy who likely makes the final roster and has an immediate impact in a vertical manner while promising much more.

Travin Dural, WR, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Travin Dural is another wideout who didn't have business falling out of the draft entirely.

Dural is a recognizable name because he played at LSU, but he probably went undrafted in part because he played at LSU too.

The former Tigers standout has most of the traits NFL teams seek in a late-round wideout, standing at 6'1" and 202 pounds with solid speed, routes and an ability to make plays after the catch.

It seems Dural will be staying in Louisiana, according to a tweet by the Tigers:

Either way, Dural has all the upside an NFL team could ask for in the undrafted realm. Playing at LSU with the program's miserable quarterback situation made guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry look worse than they were.

Don't be surprised if Dural makes a final roster and in a couple of years earns a chunk of a starting rotation. Nobody should suggest he'll be a Beckham or a Landry, but he has the physical traits to succeed and embarrass those who ignored him on draft day.

Channing Stribling, DB, Michigan

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Jabrill Peppers and Jourdan Lewis stole the headlines at Michigan, but Channing Stribling has plenty to offer teams on the hunt for help in the defensive backfield.

Stribling, 6'1" and 188 pounds, was one of many victims of the deepest class of defensive backs to hit the NFL in a long time. He's a strong press corner who will struggle against quick receivers inside the numbers, but his game comes down to a proper skill fit.

Let Stribling himself tell it, the right fit was the Cleveland Browns, where he'll reunite with Peppers:

It's hard to argue against the fit. But no matter where he lands, as long as a defensive coaching staff uses him to his strengths, Stribling has a good shot at landing on a final 53-man roster.

So while Peppers and Lewis should have steady pro careers, don't forget Stribling as a probable undrafted success story.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.