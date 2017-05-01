2017 NFL Draft: Reviewing Every Team's Best Value Selection

0 of 32

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

More important than fining a top end talent or two, the NFL Draft is about finding value across all seven rounds. Successful NFL general managers know that it’s not one, but four or five picks that can solidify a strong draft and put your team in position to be successful for a long time.

For each team (in alphabetical order), I found the best value for each team. These players should outperform their draft position and pay dividends for their new teams.