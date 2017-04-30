Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Daniel Sturridge and Andrea Conti

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly demand £40 million from any club seeking to sign Daniel Sturridge in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Joe Bernstein of the MailOnline, the Reds are open to selling the striker after a tough campaign, but they'll only let him leave Anfield for the right price.

In the report it's suggested that West Ham United and particularly Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Sturridge. "PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert—a legendary striker with Ajax and Holland—regards Sturridge highly and the French club enquired about a loan in January," added Bernstein.

The England international's ability has never been disputed, but his poor injury record has persistently set him back.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has only started five Premier League games for the Reds this season. As noted by Dominic King of the Daily Mail recently, it's been almost a year since the striker played a full game in the top flight:

The other issue for Sturridge at Anfield is the system manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to play. This term the Reds have thrilled with their attacking football, with Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino all interchanging to great effect.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The man leading the line ahead of Sturridge is Firmino. While the Brazilian may not be as clinical as the former Chelsea man, he's durable, hard-working and capable of playing anywhere across the front three. Sturridge is unable to carry out that job to the same standard.

As noted by Squawka Football, Firmino is the perfect centre-forward for Klopp's pressing system:

It'd be to Sturridge's benefit to move on in the upcoming window. If he is to recover some form, he needs to be at a club where he plays regularly and where he can start to build up a fitness base. Regardless of whether he's injury free or not, it's unlikely he'll get that at Anfield.

Still, it'd be a huge surprise if any team opted to pay £40 million for a player who has been so susceptible to problems with his fitness.

Reds Linked with Andrea Conti

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

According to TransferMarketWeb (h/t Jamie Styles of the Daily Star), Liverpool and Chelsea are eyeing Atalanta's Andrea Conti.

The 23-year-old has been a crucial part of La Dea's tremendous season, with qualification for the UEFA Europa League on the cards. Conti's raids forward are said to have caught the eye of a number of clubs, including Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli.

Conti has played as a right wing-back for much of the campaign, although he's versatile enough to operate as an orthodox full-back or on either side of midfield. Here's what he can offer:

The Italian has really kicked on this season, often dominating the right side of the pitch singlehandedly. His energy, tenacity and composure in advanced positions have been major assets for Atalanta.

Per OptaPaolo, Conti has also chipped in with some important goals for the team:

For Liverpool or Chelsea he'd be a smart purchase. As noted, he can operate anywhere on the right side, something that'd be crucial to Klopp next season with the Reds certain to be involved in European competition.

However, Atalanta are also poised to be in continental action next term. So while a move away may be tempting for Conti as things stand, another year with his current club would arguably be the sensible step to take to keep his development on track.