WWE Payback 2017 Matches: Full Match Card, Bold Predictions for Raw Showcase

The Superstars of Raw will wage war on the WWE Network Sunday night, as the brand presents Payback 2017, a D-level pay-per-view with an explosive main event that will see the return of Roman Reigns following several weeks of inactivity on television.

With four championship matches and several grudge matches, the event has the potential to deliver from an in-ring perspective, even if the creativity behind it was seriously lacking.

The disappointing build to the match does not in any way reflect the potential for major happenings or storyline twists.

Get ready for Sunday's extravaganza with this preview, including several bold predictions for the night's biggest stars, matches and feuds.

Match Card

WWE Payback 2017 Prediction House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Bray Wyatt Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Braun Strowman United States Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens Kevin Owens Raw Women's Title Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss Bayley Cruiserweight Title Match: Austin Aries vs. Neville Neville Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe Samoa Joe Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro Hardy Boyz Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Enzo Amore and Big Cass WWE.com

Bold Prediction: Dean Ambrose Interferes in the House of Horrors Match

Monday's episode of Raw went off the air with Bray Wyatt interfering in the night's main event, preventing Dean Ambrose from putting The Miz through and table and leaving the intercontinental champion lying in a heap on the entrance stage.

While some would look at that as an example of WWE Creative sacrificing Ambrose to put Wyatt over, it should prove to be foreshadowing for a rivalry that will earn significant screen time Monday nights.

To ignite the rivalry, Ambrose will interfere in or after Sunday's House of Horrors match, attacking Wyatt and physically announcing their rivalry to the WWE Universe. It would not be the first time a program between the two was initiated via one man's interference at the end of the other's specialty match.

In 2014, Ambrose was competing in a Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins when Wyatt appeared and cost him the bout. What irony it would be for Ambrose to repay the favor and write the latest chapter of their rivalry in that fashion.

Bold Prediction: Samoa Joe Rolls over Seth Rollins in Dominant Fashion

WWE Creative finds itself in an interesting situation Sunday night, as both Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe could benefit significantly from winning their encounter.

Rollins could use the momentum that would come with a victory, while Joe, who has been presented as the so-called Right Hand of Justice, would benefit from a clean win over the established main event attraction Rollins.

The latter will occur, and in dominant fashion.

Joe will stun the wrestling world with his dissection of Rollins and his previously injured knee. Expect Joe to be ruthless in his pursuit of a victory he will earn with relative ease as WWE Creative continues to build him into an unstoppable force and one of Raw's premier villains.

Bold Prediction: Finn Balor vs. The Miz Is a Late addition to the Card

The announcement on Monday that Finn Balor would join The Miz for the latest edition of Miz TV suggests there is some sort of plan for the two. Without any indication of long-term booking, Balor and Miz will parlay their interview segment into a late addition to Sunday's Payback event.

Both competitors are elite performers in WWE. They belong on the Raw-exclusive show, and no matter how condensed the match may turn out to be, the leader of the Balor Club and the Hollywood A-Lister will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on WWE Network's latest prime-time spectacular.