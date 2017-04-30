Volvo China Open 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize Money Payouts

STR/Getty Images

Alexander Levy won the Volvo China Open for the second time in a captivating play-off against Dylan Frittelli in Beijing on Sunday.

Fritelli saw his overnight three-shot lead evaporate throughout the day, as he shot a two-over par 74 to finish on 17-under for the tournament.

Levy reeled in the South African with an excellent 67, forcing the extra hole. From there, momentum always favoured the Frenchman, who sank a downhill birdie putt to clinch the victory.

This is the moment he secured the win, per the European Tour Twitter feed:

Here's a look at the final leaderboard from Topwin Golf & Country Club, the prize money for the top finishers and a recap of a thrilling climax to this year's China Open.

Volvo China Open 2017: Final Leaderboard Position Player Overall Day 4 Score Prize Money T1. Alexander Levy* -17 67 €448,183 T1, Dylan Frittelli -17 74 €298,789 3. Pablo Larrazabal -16 72 €168,339 T4. Bernd Wiesberger -15 67 €134,456 T4. Chris Wood -15 68 €134,456 T6. Y.E. Yang -14 66 €94,119 T6. Ross Fisher -14 67 €94,119 8. George Coetzee -13 68 €67,228 T9. Jorge Campillo -12 68 €60,236 T9. Soomin Lee -12 69 €60,236 EuropeanTour.com

*Levy wins on first play-off hole

Sunday Recap

With a three-shot lead over Pablo Larrazabal, who was a further four shots clear of Levy, Frittelli looked set to be involved in a two-way scrap for the title. But it didn't turn out to be a showdown with the Spaniard.

Having shot a total 17-under par for his last two rounds, the leader would have been confident about extending his advantage early on. And when Larrazabal took bogeys at the first two holes, Frittelli was well on course for his maiden European Tour title.

But he wasn't in the same groove as he had been on Friday and Saturday, as a bogey at the fifth blemished his card.

Meanwhile, Levy was putting together a very competitive round. A bogey at the seventh was bookended by two birdies, while he made another on nine to head out in 34. The lead amassed by Frittelli was beginning to shrink.

Midway through the back nine, the South African looked like he was beginning to feel the pressure, too. A rotten 12th hole saw Frittelli drop two shots, and as we can see here, Levy was on the charge further up the course:

The overnight leader did compose himself over the next couple of holes, and as noted by Phil Casey of the Press Association, he found a big birdie at the 15th with an excellent drive:

Even so, Frittelli was unable to rid his game of errors, and at the 16th, he dropped another shot to give Levy hope.

And the Frenchman, one behind going down the last, continued to turn the screw. He nailed a brilliant approach into 18, and while a putt for an eagle narrowly slipped by, a birdie was enough to pile the pressure on Frittelli.

A birdie would have been good enough for the South African to win outright, but as we can see here, his second to the par-five last made that unlikely:

A favourable drop on the edge of the green did ensure Frittelli was able to make par, though, meaning he and Levy were to play off for the title.

The pair went back to the 18th for the sudden-death shootout, and Levy split the fairway with a perfect tee shot. Meanwhile, his opponent found the sand and a horrible lie, meaning he was forced to lay up.

Levy found a green-side bunker with his second and hit a heavy third, leaving both men with putts for a birdie. Frittelli's missed narrowly, giving Levy a chance from 10 feet for the title. And he calmly rolled it in to secure his second China Open win.