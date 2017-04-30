Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Virgil van Dijk and Jeison Murillo

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly held talks with representatives for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror, the race to sign the Netherlands international is set to hot up in the coming weeks, with the Gunners and the Reds making their move. As well as the duo aforementioned, Manchester City are also said to be in the frame.

"Rival bosses Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp all want the commanding Dutchman to bolster their defensive options for next season," noted Bates. "Although it seems Van Dijk's first choice may be to team up with Guardiola, City's Spanish super-coach also has Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci and Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Bilbao also on his radar."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Van Dijk would be a superb signing for any of the teams said to be linked with him. The Saints star has excelled in his two seasons in the Premier League, developing into one of the standout centre-backs in the division.

He's been a colossal presence at St Mary's. The Netherlands star is so dominant in his defensive work, regularly winning aerial battles, tracking runners carefully and showcasing excellent timing in his tackles. Additionally, with the ball at his feet, he's a brilliant distributor.

As WhoScored.com noted before his current injury layoff, the 25 year-old also chips in with his fair share of goals:

Arsenal spent big to sign Shkodran Mustafi ahead of the current campaign, and while he started the season well, he's been plagued by inconsistency in recent displays. Even so, the Gunners could do with more quality at the base of their side.

However, looks like there'll be a massive scrap to secure one of the Premier League's brightest centre-backs. While he's not featured since January, Van Dijk's displays earlier in the campaign will ensure plenty want the defender on board. If Arsenal can get him ahead of Liverpool and City, it would be some acquisition.

Jeison Murillo Linked

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t the Sunday Mirror), Arsenal are one of a clutch of clubs considering a move for Inter Milan centre-back Jeison Murillo.

The report noted that while the Colombia defender has a contract at the San Siro that runs until 2020, he is open to a potential change of scenery this summer. As well as the Gunners, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are all named as possible suitors.

Murillo arrived at Inter with a reputation as a rising star in 2015, and while he's struggled at times, in the second half of the current campaign, he's improved. Here's a look at what he can offer:

It would be fascinating to see where Murillo would fit in at the Emirates Stadium, as he certainly wouldn't be an instant starter like Van Dijk. Here's a look at how he compares in league matches this season to the Dutchman and Laurent Koscielny:

Defender Comparison: Murillo, Van Dijk, Koscielny Murillo Van Dijk Koscielny Apps (Sub) 20 (4) 21 29 Goals 0 1 2 Tackles per game 2.1 1.9 1.5 Interceptions per game 1.9 2.6 2.9 Clearances per game 3.1 6.8 6.2 Blocks per game 0.4 0.7 0.6 Passing accuracy 86.6% 84.2% 87.8% WhoScored.com

There are times when Murillo does let his concentration slip, and subsequently his positioning can let him down. But he's a player who relishes his defensive duties and uses the ball well.

Koscielny and Mustafi showed brilliant promise as a pairing earlier in the campaign, but when one of the duo is missing, there are doubts as to whether Gabriel Paulista, Per Mertesacker or Rob Holding are good enough to step in. Murillo is a man who'd add some crucial depth to the position.