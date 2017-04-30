WWE Payback 2017: Final Picks and Predictions for Entire Raw PPV Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Payback is upon us, and Sunday night, the Superstars of Raw will take to the squared circle in search of key victories in some of the night's marquee bouts.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman headlines, an intense war between two heavyweights sure to have the WWE Universe erupting for every near-fall and high spot.

Seth Rollins will attempt to avenge a savage attack at the hands of Samoa Joe this past January, while The Samoan Submission Machine will seek a win to continue his reign of dominance thus far on the main roster.

Bayley defends the Raw Women's Championship in her hometown of San Jose, California, and two interpromotional matches featuring SmackDown Live champions round out a card that may lack in hype and excitement but should deliver in terms of in-ring production.

Who will emerge from each match victorious, ready to ride a wave of momentum into the summer months and, potentially, a significant role in the company's most important feuds and storylines?

Take a look with these match previews and final predictions for the 2017 edition of WWE Payback.