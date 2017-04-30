Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann, Joe Hart

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is reportedly only keen on making a move to Manchester United if the club qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, the Red Devils want to sign the Frenchman as part of a major rebuild this summer. United are said to be willing to spend a whopping £300 million, with Griezmann's transfer alone potentially worth £100 million.

However, Mullock added that "the message coming from Madrid is that the Frenchman will only talk once United's European fate is decided."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Red Devils still have a chance of making it into the Champions League. In the Premier League, they're in fifth position, a point behind Manchester City and two behind Liverpool. United can also get into Europe's elite club competition should they win the UEFA Europa League, too.

It's understandable Griezmann would be keen to showcase his talents at the highest possible level, as he's proved himself to be a world-class operator. Here's a look at the stardust he can add in the final third:

This season the 26-year-old has been wonderful to watch, grabbing 16 goals and laying on seven assists for team-mates in La Liga. However, as noted by Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, there's plenty more to Griezmann's game than sparkling attacking play:

We can thank Atletico manager Diego Simeone for that. The coach has helped transform Griezmann from the raw wide player he was when arriving at the Vicente Calderon into one of the best centre-forwards in the world.

This is why United would potentially have to pay such a staggering amount to get him through the door and why booking their place among Europe's elite next season is so crucial. If they were to tempt Griezmann to Old Trafford, it would be one of the most exciting acquisitions the club has made for a long time.

Joe Hart Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

According to Mullock, Manchester City would be willing to let Joe Hart leave the club for Manchester United this summer, although the Old Trafford outfit would have to pay a premium for his services.

The piece suggested United have identified Hart as a possible replacement for David De Gea this summer should Real Madrid lure the Spaniard away. And despite the rivalry between the two clubs, City are said to be willing to let the England international join any team that matches their whopping £30 million valuation.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

"Nothing will be ruled out with regard to Joe," a City source quoted by Mullock said. "But we know there will be lots of interest from both home and abroad and we won't accept anything less than the true market value."

Needless to say, former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece doesn't see this transfer going through in the summer:

Hart is currently on loan at Torino from City and has had an inconsistent season in Serie A. However, his experience, leadership skills and winning mentality would make him a tempting proposition for many clubs.

Surely not for United, though. If De Gea is going to leave the club, the Red Devils will need to find a world-class replacement to fill the huge void his departure will leave. As things stand, City player or not, Hart doesn't have what it takes to be that man.