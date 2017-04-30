Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Tiemoue Bakayoko and John Terry

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, although competition for the 22-year-old is said to be fierce.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, as well as Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all been keeping an eye on the player's development.

"However, Chelsea remain favourites to sign Bakayoko with Antonio Conte keen to pitch him into a midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic," Jones continued.

Bakayoko has been one of the key men in Monaco's stunning season; they are on course to win the Ligue 1 title and are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Here's what he can offer:

The prospect of Bakayoko in midfield alongside the aforementioned pair is an ominous one for teams up and down the Premier League. Indeed, the France international combines some of duo's best qualities.

Like the Matic, he's a physical presence in the middle of the park, able to win headers and hold on to possession by utilising his frame. But, like Kante, he has seemingly infinite energy reserves to call upon, with Bakayoko a defensive force in the middle third of the field.

Tom Williams of Agence France-Presse thinks Bakayoko would link up brilliantly with the PFA Player of the Year:

The worry for Monaco is that this tremendous young team built by manager Leonardo Jardim is going to be picked apart at the end of the campaign. It certainly seems as though the elite clubs are circling when it comes to Bakayoko.

For Chelsea, more bodies are going to be needed next season with Champions League football back on the calendar. The Monaco man, with his aggression and intensity, would make a huge difference to their cause across the 2017-18 campaign if they win the race to get him.

John Terry Rumours

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, departing Chelsea captain John Terry turned down a contract offer from the club as he wants to continue playing regular football elsewhere.

In the piece it's stated a one-year deal was on the table for the 36-year-old, despite being on the fringes of Conte's squad this season. But it was snubbed by the skipper "because he feels fit enough to play on for another year—not just have a bit-part role with the Stamford Bridge club."

Mullock continued, reporting that Terry will potentially make a money-spinning move to the Chinese Super League when his contract expires, although West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth are all interested in signing him too.

As we can see here, Terry's led the Blues to some incredible success:

Terry has found minutes tough to come by this season, with Conte's switch to a 3-4-3 system not inline with his attributes. At 36, the veteran needs protection at the back, although the Italian boss' setup demands defenders who are mobile and quick.

Potentially, Terry could play an important role for one of the Premier League sides aforementioned, as he's still strong in the air, composed in possession and a tremendous organiser. It'll be strange to see him don any other colours than Chelsea blue in the top flight, though.