4-Star CB Prospect Isaiah Bolden Flips Commitment from FSU to Oregon

Photo credit: Scout.com

Oregon has picked up the commitment of 4-star cornerback Isaiah Bolden, who was previously committed to Florida State.

The class of 2018 prospect announced his decision on Twitter (h/t Erik Skopil of 247Sports):

Bolden is considered the No. 161 player in the country and No. 16 at his position, per Scout.com.

At 6'3", 170 pounds, Bolden is huge for the position and can use his size to his advantage. His length allows him to smother receivers and make plays in the air.

With a 35-inch vertical and a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, per ESPN.com, he has solid athleticism that could allow him to succeed either at cornerback or safety at the next level. Add in his ability as a returner, and the Florida native could be an impact player in college.

Although Florida State has done a better job of developing secondary players for the NFL in recent years, Bolden will be more valued at Oregon after a disappointing 4-8 season.

The Ducks allowed 41.4 points per game in 2016, 126th out of 128 teams in FBS. Considering how desperate the squad will be to add talent, Bolden should expect early playing time in his career.