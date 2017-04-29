Johnny Manziel Says He's Working on Return to NFL in TMZ Exclusive

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel is serious about a return to the NFL, although teams aren't necessarily calling.

In an interview with TMZ, the free-agent quarterback said he is training "every day" for a return. When asked about interested teams, however, he simply responded, "We're working on it."

On the plus side, he does appear ready to cut down on partying. While Manziel said he is getting married next year, there is "no way" he will be having a bachelor party beforehand.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 after starting just eight games across two seasons. He posted a 74.4 quarterback rating in 258 total attempts with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His struggles on the field and his constant headlines for partying made his talent not worth the roster spot.

Manziel discussed his past issues earlier this year and appeared willing to change, but only time will tell if the 24-year-old can stay out of trouble.