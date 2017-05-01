Projecting Dallas Cowboys' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

2 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Starter: Ezekiel Elliott

Before the 2016 NFL draft, there were a lot of discussions as to who the Cowboys should select with the fourth overall pick. The two clear-cut options were Florida State's Jalen Ramsey and Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott. Ramsey played a position with a higher value among the two, and the team knew that he will likely outlast Elliott in the NFL because of the nature of the running back position.

But the Cowboys ignored the positional value and decided to select Elliott to run behind the best offensive line in football. The result? Elliott ran for the most yards in the NFL in just his rookie season (1,631) and helped lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 record.

His ability to run in both power and zone schemes, plus his outstanding speed and physicality, make him a perfect fit in Dallas. As long as he stays out of trouble off the field, the Cowboys should have one of the top one or two rushing games in the entire NFL. As a rookie, Elliott finished as the third-best running back in the NFL, according to our NFL1000 team. What's more impressive is that he graded out as the 16th-best player in the entire NFL. Quite an accomplishment for a 21-year old rookie.

Behind Elliott are veterans Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. McFadden is expected to be the No. 2 while Morris may be moved if the team finds a better, younger option over the course of the next few months. The Cowboys have one of the best running back groups in the NFL, but they could still use a true receiving back to help spell Elliott on third downs. It wouldn't be a surprise if the team added one before the start of the season. But as long as Elliott is on the field, the Cowboys will be one of the top offenses in the NFL.