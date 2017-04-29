    DeShone Kizer Clarifies Comments Comparing Himself to Tom Brady, Cam Newton

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: DeShone Kizer #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempts a pass during the game against the Navy Midshipmen at EverBank Field on November 5, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    DeShone Kizer has confidence in his upside after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, but he isn't senseless.

    After initially comparing himself to a combination of Tom Brady and Cam Newton, the second-round pick clarified Saturday that was just his goal.

    "I was talking about where I wanted to aspire to be," he said, per Pat McManamon of ESPN. "A guy like Tom Brady, who is a guy who has won quite a few championships...that came from his preparation and his understanding of his offense and the defense that he's playing against. Cam Newton is a guy who has an extreme amount of athletic ability, and that is a guy that I aspire to be."

    Kizer was considered a potential first-round pick thanks to his upside as a strong passer with good athleticism. However, it was his remarks earlier in the week that really turned heads.

    "Imagine taking (Tom) Brady's intellect and Brady's preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton's body," the Notre Dame product said, per Tom Pelissero of USA Today. "Why can't I be the greatest?"

    Gil Brandt of NFL.com believes in this ability:

    Kizer ended up falling to the Browns at No. 52 overall as the fourth quarterback taken in the draft. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com), head coach Hue Jackson already stated he will have a chance to compete for a starting job in 2017.