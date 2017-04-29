Carlos Gomez Completes Cycle vs. Angels with 2-Run Home Run

Carlos Gomez Completes Cycle vs. Angels with 2-Run Home RunApril 29, 2017
A cycle may be just the thing to break Carlos Gomez out of his funk to start the 2017 season.
The Texas Rangers outfielder clubbed a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday night, pulling off the second cycle of his MLB career.
Saturday Night Cycle! @RealCarlosGomez homers to complete MLB's 3rd cycle in 2017 (Wil Myers, Trea Turner).
CYCLE ALERT! CYCLE ALERT! Carlos Gomez with a home run for the @Rangers to complete the cycle.
The 31-year-old doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and then tied the game with an RBI triple in the fifth. His home run added to Texas' lead, putting the Rangers up 6-2.
According to MLB.com, Gomez is the 10th different player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. Adrian Beltre had been the most recent, achieving the honor in a 12-9 victory over the Houston Astros on Aug. 3, 2015.