NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Dates, TV Guide, Bracket and Stanley Cup Standings

It was the game of a lifetime for Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators.

After scoring the goal that allowed the Senators to tie the score at 1-1 in the first period on Saturday, Pageau scored on two artful deflections late in the third period and then whistled home the wrist shot in the second overtime period that gave Ottawa a 6-5 win over the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The Senators have opened the series with a pair of wins at home, and they have a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Pageau had one of the most magical games in recent postseason history with his performance against New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The 24-year-old had scored one goal throughout the Senators' previous seven postseason games (six games against the Boston Bruins in the opening round and one against the Rangers) before he became the first player in Ottawa history to score four goals in a playoff game.

"I think I closed my eyes when I shot, and thankfully it went in," Pageau said about his final goal, per the Associated Press (h/t CBSSports.com). "I was on a cloud, and it's a moment I'll never forget."

While the Rangers are in a hole, they are not in as bad a shape as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals. The Caps dropped a 6-2 decision at home to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, and they trail in the series 2-0 as the series shifts to Pittsburgh Monday night.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal Round Matchup Conference Series Standing Next Game Time (ET) TV St.Louis at Nashville Western Series tied, 1-1 April 30 3 p.m. NBC Anaheim at Edmonton Western Edmonton, 2-0 April 30 7 p.m. NBCSN Washington at Pittsburgh Eastern Pittsburgh, 2-0 May 1 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers Eastern Ottawa, 2-0 May 2 7 p.m. NBCSN NHL.com

Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel scored two goals each to lead the Penguins, and they were joined on the scoreboard by Matt Cullen and Evgeni Malkin.

Washington goaltender Braden Holtby gave up three goals after facing 14 shots through the first two periods, and he was pulled after 40 minutes in favor of Philipp Grubauer. Caps head coach Barry Trotz said it was too early to name a starter for the third game in the series, per the Associated Press (h/t CBSSports.com).

Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury continued his good play in the 2017 postseason, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Edmonton Oilers are in the same position as the Penguins, as they return home Sunday with a 2-0 lead in their series with the Anaheim Ducks.

The young Oilers have shown they are ready for the big stage after ousting the San Jose Sharks in six games and then winning the first two games on the road against the veteran Ducks.

Goaltender Cam Talbot has been on top of his game in both victories, and the fact the Oilers are winning even though captain and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid has yet to find his stride has to be encouraging.

Talbot has a 2.03 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in the postseason to go along with two shutouts, while McDavid had five points in eight postseason games after scoring a league-leading 100 points during the regular season.

The Ducks dropped a pair of close games at home and must find a way to rally on the road or their stay in the postseason will be far shorter than they anticipated. Anaheim swept the Calgary Flames in the opening round, and they could find out how the other half lives unless they can find their stride in Rogers Place.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Duck with seven points, while Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Shea Theodore have five points each. The Ducks need more from right wing Corey Perry, who has scored one goal in the postseason.

The Ducks and the Oilers meet Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET in Edmonton, and the game will be televised by NBCSN.

The other Western Conference semifinal, between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators, is tied at 1-1 as the series resumes in Nashville Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET in a game that NBC will televise.

After the Preds won the opener in the series, the Blues rallied in the third period to capture the second game by a 3-2 margin.

After a relatively slow start to the playoffs, high-scoring right wing Vladimir Tarasenko scored a pair of goals Friday night to lead the Blues to victory.

The Preds threatened to sweep both games in St. Louis after defenseman Ryan Ellis blasted home a slap shot after a St. Louis giveaway early in the third period. However, Jori Lehtera tied the scored at 2-2 on a goalmouth scramble before Tarasenko scored the game-winner on a wrist shot that got by goaltender Pekka Rinne.

The loss was Nashville's first of this postseason after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round and winning the series opener against the Blues.

"I don't think we expected to win 16 games straight and walk to a Stanley Cup," Ellis said, per the Associated Press (h/t CBSSports.com). "We were bound to lose a game."

The Preds are depending on high-scoring centers Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen through their early run in the playoffs, as both have scored seven points.

Nashville also has perhaps the most dangerous blue-line crew in the playoffs, as Ellis, P.K. Subban and Roman Josi can all trigger the attack from the back end.

If those three can continue to be key offensive factors for head coach Peter Laviolette, the Preds may have a lengthy stay in the postseason.