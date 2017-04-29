Deshaun Watson Buys His Mom a New Car After Getting Drafted by the Texans

As if that tear-jerking letter wasn't enough...



Deshaun Watson not only achieved the dream of being drafted into the NFL this week, but he also garnered the title of "son of the year."

After the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 12 overall pick Thursday, he read an emotional letter of thanks for his mother. It quickly went viral, but Watson one-upped the gesture with his mom's birthday gift Saturday: a 2017 Jaguar.