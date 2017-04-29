Mets GM Sandy Alderson Says He Can't Force Noah Syndergaard to Have MRI

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Saturday that ace Noah Syndergaard made the call to skip an MRI on his injured right arm after he was scratched from a start Thursday due to biceps tendinitis.

"I can't strap him down and throw him in the tube," Alderson said, referring to Syndergaard's canceled MRI, according to ESPN.com news services.

"I think I know my body best," Syndergaard later said. "I'm pretty in tune with my body, and that's exactly why I refused to take the MRI."

That comment came a day after Syndergaard told reporters his arm felt "great," according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The 24-year-old, who has made at least 24 starts each of the past two seasons, also confirmed he plans to make his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals, per ESPN.com news services.

Through four starts, Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA, 0.885 WHIP, 30 strikeouts and no walks.