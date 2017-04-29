Adam Eaton Reportedly Tore ACL, Will Miss Rest of Season with Knee Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Adam Eaton's first season with the Washington Nationals appears to be over after 23 games.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday the veteran outfielder tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the year.

Eaton exited Friday's game against the New York Mets in the ninth inning:

The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reported the Nationals placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a "left knee strain."

Eaton got off to a strong start offensively in the nation's capital. He had a .297/.393/.462 slash line to go along with two home runs, 13 RBI and three stolen bases.

Although his defense had taken a step backward, Eaton was providing exactly the upgrade in center field the Nationals needed to solidify their World Series chances.

Especially with Ryan Zimmerman's resurgence, Washington has a potent lineup even when taking Eaton out of the equation. His absence, however, will put even more pressure on Zimmerman, Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner to deliver at the plate.

And the Nationals will hope to get something more from Michael A. Taylor, who batted .231 and slugged .376 a year ago. Janes reported Taylor will be the everyday center fielder with Eaton out.

Part of the attraction behind trading for Eaton was the fact he's under team control through the 2021 season. The focus for him and the Nationals now will be ensuring he can return to form in 2018 and beyond.