4-Star WR Solomon Enis Commits to Utah over USC, Arizona State

Credit: Scout

The Utah Utes strengthened their receiving corps Wednesday with the commitment of Solomon Enis, 247Sports' Blair Angulo reported.

The Phoenix native is the 40th-best wide receiver and 226th overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the No. 2 player in the state of Arizona.

Enis' production climbed significantly in his junior year at North Canyon High School as he cracked the 1,000-yard mark after having finished with 370 receiving yards the season before, according to MaxPreps. Enis' numbers slipped a bit as a senior, as he caught 46 passes for 820 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6'4" and 190 pounds, Enis has great size for the position, and according to Hudl, he has clocked in with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash—an impressive time for somebody with his height. ESPN.com, however, timed him at 4.64 seconds, which will be much closer to what fans should expect when he arrives at Utah.

Enis isn't a home run threat every time he touches the ball, but he's agile and fast enough to get a step on his man and create separation.

Considering Enis lined up at quarterback occasionally for North Canyon, the Utes could find a way to get him involved in the offense beyond catching passes. As a senior, Enis rushed for 450 yards and three touchdowns while running the Wildcat.

While he's not among the elite pass-catchers in this year's class, there's a lot to like about Enis. He brings a little bit of everything to the table as a receiver. He can create mismatches because of his size, and opposing defensive backs may be caught off guard by his speed.

Enis also has great bloodlines as the son of former Penn State running back Curtis Enis. Curtis ran for 3,256 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Nittany Lions before the Chicago Bears selected him in the first round of the 1998 draft.

Solomon said he initially wanted to emulate his dad on the field.

"At first I was playing running back because my dad, Curtis Enis, is my inspiration," he said in September, per Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com. "So I would start playing running back and then I got too tall, I grew, so I started playing receiver."

Solomon will have big shoes to fill following in his father's footsteps as an FBS player.

Enis is a big commitment for Utah, which has just one other 4-star recruit as part of its 2018 class, according to 247Sports. Jack Tuttle is the other to earn the distinction.

Tuttle is the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Between Tuttle and Enis, the Utes' passing game should be in good hands the next few years. The tandem can become one of the most dynamic aerial duos in the Pac-12.