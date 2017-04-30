2017 NFL Draft: This Year's Most Shocking Picks

2 of 11

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For as much predraft talk about the Cleveland Browns' obsession with North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as there was, the team didn't make much of an effort to acquire a new signal-caller in the first round.

It's possible, and maybe even likely, the Trubisky talk came from people outside of the Browns' facility, and the team clearly didn't care for Clemson's Deshaun Watson as it passed on him directly at No. 12 (trading out of the spot) and No. 1.

However, it's most impressive that the Browns walked away from Day 2 of the draft with DeShone Kizer in tow along with their three first-round selections. Kizer's a young player in terms of his development, but his innate ability to move within the pocket and throw downfield is Carson Palmer-esque. He has huge upside and was a great value where the Browns landed him (No. 52 overall).

Head coach Hue Jackson is the perfect coach to maximize his talent, and the Browns have the luxury to sit him this season and prepare him for the 2018 campaign.

The Browns added tremendous athleticism and explosiveness with each of their first-round picks, and they addressed a few massive holes. Myles Garrett projects as a superstar, while both safety Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku should be able to make early impacts.

The boldness to move up from the 33rd overall pick to No. 29 had seemed like a clear move to acquire Kizer, which would have made sense. But the Browns never panicked and showed savvy to wait for their quarterback in a similar fashion to when the Oakland Raiders landed Derek Carr in 2014.