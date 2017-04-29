NHL Draft Lottery 2017: Selection Order Results, Analysis and Twitter Reaction

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils will get the first pick of the NHL draft after winning the 2017 draft lottery.

It took some improbable events to get into the top three as it is, with the Devils having only an 8.5 percent chance of earning the top spot coming in. It will also be the first time the team has ever picked first in the draft, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars also made significant jumps to land the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Here are the full lottery results for the first round of the June 23 draft.

NHL Draft Lottery Results Pick Team 1 New Jersey Devils 2 Philadelphia Flyers 3 Dallas Stars 4 Colorado Avalanche 5 Vancouver Canucks 6 Vegas Golden Knights 7 Arizona Coyotes 8 Buffalo Sabres 9 Detroit Red Wings 10 Florida Panthers 11 Los Angeles Kings 12 Carolina Hurricanes 13 Winnipeg Jets 14 Tampa Bay Lightning 15 New York Islanders NBC

Considering the impact Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews have made in the past two seasons after being selected No. 1 overall for their respective teams, it's clear how important this lottery is for the future of the NHL.

However, the top players won't exactly go to the worst teams this time around.

James Mirtle of The Athletic broke down the strange odds that came to fruition Saturday:

Meanwhile, Dimitri Filipovic of Sportsnet joked about former Edmonton Oilers and current Devils player Taylor Hall:

Pierre LeBrun of TSN added a potential impact of the lottery:

The Colorado Avalanche had the best odds of winning the top pick (18 percent) after posting the worst record in the NHL this past season. Their 48 total points were 21 fewer than the next worst team.

Despite the good chances drafting No. 1, they fell out of the top three picks.

The reaction was pretty predictable:

The Vancouver Canucks also fell to the worst possible spot after a rough season, while the expansion Vegas Golden Knights won't have as good of a pick as expected. The new team was automatically given the third-best odds (10.3 percent) but ended up with the No. 6 pick.

It will also be the first time the Detroit Red Wings will draft in the lottery after being a perennial playoff team for decades. They will be on the clock at No. 9 in the first round.

Despite the drama, however, there is more uncertainty than usual when it comes to the top of the draft.

Nolan Patrick is considered one of the top options to be the No. 1 pick in June, although injuries have limited him over the past year. The 18-year-old is far from a sure thing like Matthews or McDavid were in the last two drafts.

Nico Hischier and Klim Kostin are other potential options at the top of the draft, although it remains to be seen what the Devils decide now that they have the first overall selection.