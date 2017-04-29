    NHL Draft Lottery 2017: Selection Order Results, Analysis and Twitter Reaction

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    Jun 24, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks before the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft at the First Niagra Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Jersey Devils will get the first pick of the NHL draft after winning the 2017 draft lottery.

    It took some improbable events to get into the top three as it is, with the Devils having only an 8.5 percent chance of earning the top spot coming in. It will also be the first time the team has ever picked first in the draft, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

    The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars also made significant jumps to land the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

    Here are the full lottery results for the first round of the June 23 draft.

    NHL Draft Lottery Results
    PickTeam
    1New Jersey Devils
    2Philadelphia Flyers
    3Dallas Stars
    4Colorado Avalanche
    5Vancouver Canucks
    6Vegas Golden Knights
    7Arizona Coyotes
    8Buffalo Sabres
    9Detroit Red Wings
    10Florida Panthers
    11Los Angeles Kings
    12Carolina Hurricanes
    13Winnipeg Jets
    14Tampa Bay Lightning
    15New York Islanders
    NBC

     

    Considering the impact Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews have made in the past two seasons after being selected No. 1 overall for their respective teams, it's clear how important this lottery is for the future of the NHL.

    However, the top players won't exactly go to the worst teams this time around.

    James Mirtle of The Athletic broke down the strange odds that came to fruition Saturday:

    Meanwhile, Dimitri Filipovic of Sportsnet joked about former Edmonton Oilers and current Devils player Taylor Hall:

    Pierre LeBrun of TSN added a potential impact of the lottery:

    The Colorado Avalanche had the best odds of winning the top pick (18 percent) after posting the worst record in the NHL this past season. Their 48 total points were 21 fewer than the next worst team.

    Despite the good chances drafting No. 1, they fell out of the top three picks.

    The reaction was pretty predictable:

    The Vancouver Canucks also fell to the worst possible spot after a rough season, while the expansion Vegas Golden Knights won't have as good of a pick as expected. The new team was automatically given the third-best odds (10.3 percent) but ended up with the No. 6 pick.

    It will also be the first time the Detroit Red Wings will draft in the lottery after being a perennial playoff team for decades. They will be on the clock at No. 9 in the first round.

    Despite the drama, however, there is more uncertainty than usual when it comes to the top of the draft.

    Nolan Patrick is considered one of the top options to be the No. 1 pick in June, although injuries have limited him over the past year. The 18-year-old is far from a sure thing like Matthews or McDavid were in the last two drafts.

    Nico Hischier and Klim Kostin are other potential options at the top of the draft, although it remains to be seen what the Devils decide now that they have the first overall selection.