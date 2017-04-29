Undrafted NFL Free Agents 2017: Latest Details on the Biggest Signings

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

After three long days in Philadelphia, the 2017 NFL draft is finally over. The draft process, however, still has some time remaining to be sorted out.

Within seconds of Chad Kelly's selection as the latest Mr. Irrelevant, teams were working the phones trying to get deals in place with the top available undrafted free agents.

Despite the seemingly never-ending predraft process and millions of dollars paid to scouts and general managers, players still slip through the cracks. Tony Romo just ended a borderline Hall of Fame career after being unselected out of Eastern Illinois, and the ageless James Harrison and Antonio Gates never heard their names called on draft day, either.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the top available undrafted guys on the board and updates on where they'll be heading as details get sorted out.

Taysom Hill Signs with Packers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill will sign with the Green Bay Packers.

Hill threw for 2,323 yards and 12 touchdowns against 11 interceptions as a senior. He added 603 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Travin Dural Signs with Saints

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural will sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Dural made 28 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown as a senior.

Josh Augusta Signs with Patriots

Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported former Missouri defensive lineman Josh Augusta will sign with the New England Patriots.

Augusta recorded 15 tackles and one sack during his senior season.

Kendrick Bourne Signs with 49ers

Eastern Washington congratulated former wideout Kendrick Bourne on signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bourne made 79 receptions for 1,201 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.

Greg Ward Signs with Eagles

Wilson reported former Houston quarterback Greg Ward will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will play wide receiver.

Ward threw for 3,557 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions last season, adding 518 yards and 10 scores on the ground. He made a total of 25 receptions during his first two years at Houston before making the full-time switch to quarterback.