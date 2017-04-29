Keion Adams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2" 247 lbs 4.70s 33 ¼ " 9 ½ " 7.36s

POSITIVES

A starter in each of his four seasons, at least part-time, Keion Adams was super productive over the last two seasons posting 28 TFLs and 13 sacks. Adams is a crafty, smart pass-rusher with good natural leverage, good length and enough quickness to beat blockers off the snap. He has a tight turn when coming around the corner and the footwork to chase down quarterbacks. As a three-down player, Adams is stout against the run for a smaller player. He knows how to take the right angle to the ball and is a relentless player in pursuit. Adams’ frame and athleticism would allow him to play 4-3 end or 3-4 outside ‘backer. He’s a tough player with development potential.

NEGATIVES

Scouts and coaches we talked to liked Adams as a rotational edge, but they didn’t like his run defense or play power. Both show up on film even at a MAC school. Adams will get swallowed up by big blockers and can be driven way off the ball. He’s a one-trick pass-rusher, and when he can’t win with speed, he’ll struggle to recover and come back with a counter move. Better size and better strength would be ideal. As it stands now, Adams is a situational project.



PRO COMPARISON: Steven Means, Philadelphia Eagles

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)