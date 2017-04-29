    Keion Adams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    Western Michigan defensive end Keion Adams (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ball State in Muncie, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press
    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size3-Cone
    6'2"247 lbs4.70s33 ¼"½"7.36s

     

    POSITIVES

    A starter in each of his four seasons, at least part-time, Keion Adams was super productive over the last two seasons posting 28 TFLs and 13 sacks. Adams is a crafty, smart pass-rusher with good natural leverage, good length and enough quickness to beat blockers off the snap. He has a tight turn when coming around the corner and the footwork to chase down quarterbacks. As a three-down player, Adams is stout against the run for a smaller player. He knows how to take the right angle to the ball and is a relentless player in pursuit. Adams’ frame and athleticism would allow him to play 4-3 end or 3-4 outside ‘backer. He’s a tough player with development potential. 

     

    NEGATIVES

    Scouts and coaches we talked to liked Adams as a rotational edge, but they didn’t like his run defense or play power. Both show up on film even at a MAC school. Adams will get swallowed up by big blockers and can be driven way off the ball. He’s a one-trick pass-rusher, and when he can’t win with speed, he’ll struggle to recover and come back with a counter move. Better size and better strength would be ideal. As it stands now, Adams is a situational project.
     

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Steven Means, Philadelphia Eagles 

    FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

     

