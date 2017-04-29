Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Virgil van Dijk and Douglas Costa

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk reportedly wants to work with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, giving the Citizens the advantage over Liverpool in the race to land the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also linked with Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa.

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, sources close to the player say Van Dijk will decline a move to the Reds, Chelsea or any other suitor if City make an offer, as he's that keen on playing under Guardiola.

The 25-year-old has been the topic of constant transfer speculation this season, as he impressed for Saints before injuring a ligament in his foot and is likely out for the season. Van Dijk is widely expected to leave the club in the summer, and as a relatively young, Premier League-proven defender, just about everyone in England's top division could use his services.

Van Dijk's ability as a passer and his solid athleticism make him a fine fit for City, who require their defenders to actively contribute to the buildup play. Here's a look at some of his highlights during international duty:

Liverpool tend to shy away from massive bidding wars on the transfer market, so with City and Chelsea both said to be keen on the Dutchman, a transfer to Anfield doesn't seem likely.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reports links between the Reds and Costa have become a regular occurrence in the German press, with the winger said to be interested in linking up with compatriots Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

The same report states a source close to the player insists he's happy in Bavaria, despite the steady stream of evidence to the contrary. As reported by Darren Lewis of the Mirror, the player himself has already told reporters his representatives have been in contact with potential suitors.

Costa was a smash hit under Guardiola but hasn't featured as regularly since Carlo Ancelotti replaced the Spaniard as manager.

When he has played, he has performed well, and his transfer value should be quite high. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Costa's game is built around speed and trickery, and he has remarkable scoring potential for a wide man. If he does become available, he's a player most top clubs should target, and one has to assume the Reds would be among his suitors.