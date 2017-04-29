Chad Kelly NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2" 224 lbs N/A N/A N/A

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Ole Miss, Kelly transferred there after being dismissed from Clemson and leading East Mississippi Community College to a national title during the 2014 season. The nephew of former NFL quarterback Jim Kelly, Chad doesn't lack natural talent. He is blessed with an excellent arm and impressive movement skills in and out of the pocket. He’s a natural athlete with a quick release and enough arm to open up the playbook. From an arm-talent standpoint, Kelly’s strength and accuracy are impressive. He’s able to make off-platform throws and let the ball rip on the move with excellent arm angles and strength. He’s poised and athletic when pressured. Kelly’s timing in the pocket is exceptional, and he has a great feel for when to move, when to tuck-and-run and when to stand in and take a shot. A tough, strong player with a thick build, Kelly won’t get timid when pressured. In a scheme that allows Kelly to move and scramble, he could be very dangerous as a passer and as a runner. Kelly is at his best on the move.

NEGATIVES

Kelly was dismissed from Clemson, reportedly told a bouncer at a bar he would return with an AK-47 and "spray this place", ran onto the field during a high school football fight that his brother was involved in, was photographed on Snapchat in a room that appeared to have marijuana, tore his ACL as a freshman at Clemson and tore the other (right) ACL in November. The list of negatives off the field are enough that Kelly’s invite to the NFL combine was rescinded. With two ACL injuries in the past, Kelly’s mobility moving forward may be diminished. Kelly is a little bit of a backyard football player—opting to scramble around and make plays instead of making the easy play. He will look to be the hero instead of playing possession football. Kelly can miss big at times—both high and low—because he’s so rarely playing from the pocket and going through an actual delivery. Ball placement gets off, and he’ll struggle to get back in a rhythm. If you take away the off-field concerns, Kelly is an intriguing potential starter. Whether or not he can stay out of trouble remains to be seen.



FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Round 4—Starter Traits)