Malachi Dupre NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 1/8" 196 lbs 4.46s 31 1/2" 9" 7.19s

POSITIVES

Malachi Dupre shows an excellent ability to track the football. He catches it over his shoulder with ease, and as a result he can use his body positioning to offset the defender's ability to knock away the ball. Dupre is a solid route-runner who maneuvers in and out of his breaks nicely. He shows a good understanding of soft spots in zones. He knows where the sticks are, and he has good body control by the sidelines. What Dupre is best at is creating a big catch radius with his leaping ability. His vertical jump of 39 ½ inches and a broad jump of 135 inches tested in the 90th percentile and 98th percentile, respectively. With his 6'2 ⅛" frame and leaping ability, he will be able to win in jump-ball situations consistently in the NFL.

NEGATIVES

Dupre comes from an LSU offense that limited his production. Since he had just 41 catches, 593 yards and three touchdowns, much is unknown regarding his projection. While Dupre flashed the ability to make spectacular catches, his hands were not consistent and he had too many concentration drops. Like his teammate Travin Dural, he can struggle with press coverage and get taken out of the play. His separation isn't consistent, and he relies too much on making great catches. His running after catches is limited as he doesn't make many defenders miss outside of a good stiff-arm. He will need to improve his blocking, where he possesses the ability but not the consistency.

PRO COMPARISON: Rueben Randle, Chicago Bears

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)