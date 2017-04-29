Kyle Fuller NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'5" 307 lbs 5.24s 34 ⅛ " 10 ¼ "

POSITIVES

Kyle Fuller is a three-year starter with excellent NFL size, length and hand size. On the hoof, Fuller will impress. His 34 ⅛" arms are great for a center, and you see him using that length in his pass-protection technique. The Baylor scheme asked Fuller to cover a lot of ground in the gaps beside him, and he handled that space well thanks to his strong hands and long arms. Fuller has solid strength (better than his 23 reps on the bench press showed) and can lock up defenders with his grip.

NEGATIVES

Fuller is an average athlete playing in a shotgun-only scheme that hasn't developed his blocking angles or recovery skills. The film doesn't show a center with the agility to get to the second level to take on linebackers or the lateral ability to get down the line and kick out defensive ends or outside linebackers. Fuller isn't agile enough to play in a zone scheme. Despite having ideal NFL size, he doesn't have light feet or loose hips. Without movement skills, Fuller will be limited to a backup role.

PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Ikard, Cleveland Browns

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

