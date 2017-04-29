Elijah Hood NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'11" 232 lbs N/A N/A N/A N/A

POSITIVES

Elijah Hood is a big, powerful running back at 6'0", 232 pounds. He has tremendous leg drive, pushing the pile and getting hidden yardage. His sophomore season was excellent before injuries slowed him down this past year. In 2015, he ran for 1,463 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and scoring 17 touchdowns. He profiles as a between-the-tackles runner with good vision, with the combination of size and speed to be a dangerous second-level runner. He runs with good patience and vision between the tackles, allowing his blocks to develop and not just relying on his power at the first level. His lateral quickness is a question mark, but at his size, he just needs defenders to be off target to break a tackle. He profiles as an effective two-down power back who can be a threat near the goal line.

NEGATIVES

While Hood was very impressive in his sophomore season, he took a major step back in his junior year. He missed multiple games and injuries limited his effectiveness, which will bring up durability concerns. At times, he looks slow on the field, especially on outside runs as his lack of speed can lead to strung-out plays. His balance can be an issue, and he is too easily tripped up for his size. Power is his game; while he can juke to affect defenders, he won’t make many miss in space. When he moves laterally, it can greatly alter his speed, and he doesn’t accelerate out of lateral moves. As a receiver, he struggles with route running, mostly catching dump-offs, and he doesn’t have the quickness to beat linebackers in space. He is a limited player who will likely only be a power back, with some scouts suggesting a move to fullback.

PRO COMPARISON: Stevan Ridley, Free Agent

FINAL GRADE: 5.25/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 7)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.