Ejuan Price NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams'

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'11 ⅜ " 241 lbs 4.74s 32 ¾ " 10" 6.98s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Pitt, Ejuan Price posted 42.5 TFLs and 24.5 sacks in those two years. He has a compact 'muscle hamster' build with big hands and legs. Price plays with fierce energy and desire and has an impressive move set that ranges from spins, rips and dips with a strong punch. He turns on a different gear for passing downs like a lion hunting for dinner. He’s an instinctive rusher with the timing and burst to make splash plays when lining up wide. NFL teams will have to use Price either as a 3-4 outside linebacker or in a wide-9 set as a defensive end.

NEGATIVES

Price is clearly undersized as a sub-6'0" edge-rusher. He’s a situational pass-rusher who will get bullied on the outside if asked to set the edge against the run vs. NFL offensive tackles. Price can get out-leveraged at the point of attack if he doesn't win the jump off the snap. His subpar combine is a concern for a small player. Price will be a 24-year-old rookie after missing two seasons because of medical redshirts (torn pectoral muscle in 2012, torn pectoral muscle in 2014).



PRO COMPARISON: Shaquil Barrett, Denver Broncos

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)

